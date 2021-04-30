6 Times Nora Fatehi looked like a Greek Goddess in bodycon dresses

Pulling off figure-hugging dresses is every fashionista’s dream. Let’s see how the dancing diva flawlessly carries them.

Nora Fatehi is managing to mark her territory in this industry and has been quite successful in fitting in. She is proving her worth with each passing day and inspiring young girls to get up and achieve their dreams. The dancer-turned-actress has worn the hearts of the audience with her dancing skills and now, her style quotient. From her casual looks to her red carpet looks, Nora looks like a Goddess in literally every attire that she dons.There is really nothing that Nora cannot pull off. Her toned figure deserves to be flaunted and hence, she undoubtedly looks the best in bodycon dresses. So let’s take a look at some of Nora’s bodycon dresses that every girl would aspire to wear at least once in her lifetime.

Orange has proven to be quite a trending colour this season and our dancing queen, Nora Fatehi was seen rocking just that! She raised the style quotient as she stepped out wearing a fitted orange bodycon dress by Alex Perry. The dress featured a mid-length fit and a single shoulder long sleeve detail with an oversized bow on the top. She added a contrasting touch to the outfit by teaming it with blue earrings and white pumps.

They say leave a little bit of sparkle wherever you go and it turns out that is Nora Fatehi’s motto. She was recently spotted in a fairytale-like sparkly ensemble by Naeem Khan that left everyone around her in complete awe. The figure-hugging gown featured a boat neck and was decked in shimmering diamond beats. The skin touch full-sleeves added a sophisticated grace to the look. The actress paired the outfit with long diamond earrings and studded rings.

If there is anyone responsible for the current heat it is definitely Nora Fatehi. The star set the internet on fire and left everyone mesmerised in a stunning number by Yousef Aljasmi. The sheer body-hugging gown perfectly flaunted her curves and gave a rather flattering look. It featured full sleeves and a small train that added an extra dose of elegance. Nora kept it subtle by accessorising the outfit with statement rings and studs.

You can never really go wrong with white. Nora Fatehi looked like a floating angel as she flaunted a white bodycon dress by Herve Leger. The bandage fringed dress featured a scoop neck and fitted her like it was made especially for her. She let the divine outfit take up the centre stage as she went for a no-accessory look and simply paired the ensemble with a pair of silver Jimmy Choo heels.

Nora certainly knows how to make heads turn and make others feel like she owns the room with her fashion sense. She looked like she was ready to walk the red carpet as she opted for a ravishing and fiery red gown by Yousef Aljasmi. The shimmery bodycon outfit fit her like a glove and perfectly accentuated her curves and gave her a structured silhouette. Nora ditched any sparkly jewellery since the outfit was shimmery in itself and simply went for small stud-like earrings.

Nora gave her audience some birthday outfit goals as she was seen looking like eye candy in this hot pink bodycon dress from House Of CB that she sported on her birthday. The body-hugging dress featured a high-neckline and full-sleeves that added a tinge of glam to the attire. The ruched detailing of the dress helped highlight Nora’s toned body and curves. The Street Dancer actress kept it minimalistic by accessorising the dress with shiny diamond studs and sparkling silver heels.

Which bodycon dress worn by Nora Fatehi is your favourite? Let us know in the comments below.

