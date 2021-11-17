6 Times Nora Fatehi showed us how to be a fabulous desi doll in kurta sets

It's quite easy to accept that kurtas somehow have radar-worthy potential at all times. And, this season your closet's appetite is only going to grow bigger with weddings and all events happening at a high. You know kurtas can live up to your demands and make you look ultra-fashionable. Do you feel you're low on these numbers currently?

Here's a look at how Nora Fatehi's style isn't steeped with crop tops, lehenga blouses, anarkalis, bodycon dresses, biker shorts, and blazers. She’s left us wowed with kurta sets as well and here’s how to make these a mainstay this month and for ages to live. Here’s us officially giving you a head start on creating a tantalising collection of kurtas.

Need something that complements your charming and vibrant personality? Let yellow be the first answer to pop up. The Kusu Kusu dancer picked out a yellow midi-length kurta which featured meticulously woven white floral embroidery and it also had 3/4th sleeves. The V-neckline number came with a tie-up detail that had tassels attached to the hems coloured in white and yellow. She wore this with straight-cut pants and accessorised her OOTD with white embroidered juttis and Chanel’s bag worth Rs. 3 lakh.

Everything around is better with floral and here’s how to make your desi style game less stressful like Nora. The starlet took a kurta suit to travel away from the city. This colourful attire bore flower prints which appeared with the kurta and the striped pants. She probably does have a soft spot for tassels for this dupatta too had these tiny and cute elements. She sealed it off looking all pretty with Hermès mini brown Kelly Séllier bag and pink pointed-toe pumps.

Is white and pink your go-to hues? When in the mood to dress down, you can go for a simple statement with a changer silk knee-length kurta all decked up with crystals and pink floral embroidery. Nora clubbed this close-neck number with pink leggings. Brown flat footwear tried to match its best with her Louis Vuitton backpack while hoop earrings and an Adidas blue mask helped to complete this ethnic look for her.

A floral embroidery churidar set can be the life of any event. So, pick a fool-proof one that can look top-notch without having to push your styling boundaries. The Roar starlet was seen dressed in an Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla kurta. The collared outfit was designed with multi-coloured floral embroidery, hem beautified with sequins, and had the finish of a pleated outfit. Get ready to twirl as you partner this midi-length number with white churidar pants and a sheer dupatta with mirror-work and embroidered borders. Make it all look gorgeous with ankle-strap heels and statement earrings which had a bountiful of pearls.

Can you think of a hue that can look like a gem at all times? Without having to rack your brain, it’s easy to guess, it’s green. Looks quite dramatic yet eye-soothing, this Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla asymmetrical A-line kurta with slits and gota embellished work kept things all lit up with palazzos. The Canadian-born star kept it all interesting with silver flat footwear.

Have your glam girl moment with this blue kurta set. Take a cue from Nora on how to tie this traditional look together with the sky blue kurta that entails Lucknowi embroidery work in white. She combined it with a matching palazzo. It was well accessorised with peep-toe white heels and a white sling bag that made the blue outfit look extra presentable.

