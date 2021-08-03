6 Times Priyanka Chopra Jonas put on a fabulous show forward with her footwear collection

Every day feels anew and so should your style game. Everything from head-to-toe, we mean your footwear shouldn’t be forgotten about. Just the same enthusiasm you have for perfecting your outfits, let your feet get their dose of glam too. All you need is the right inspiration that can take you to many locations, isn’t this the happy feet story one would love. They have a stylish flair that can look amazing paired with not just one ensemble and one can never doubt how they can strike a balance between being edgy and comfortable.

While a few of them solely swear by sneakers, giving heels and boots a not-so-little space in your shoe rack can charm your heart too! When footwear is the hot topic, we had to pick favourites from Jonas’ stylebook, and boy, we won’t ever be able to nail down all that she owns. So, we picked a few that pleased our eyes in a jiffy and so here we are to give you a mini list that can serve you some miraculous motivation to go big on all that’s extraordinary.

The paragon of classy lies in the Mary Kom actor’s overall look. But, look at the magic her heels did as well that so well complemented her white pantsuit and sheer bow-tie top. The Jimmy Choo x Ashley Williams PVC footwear featured square-shaped toes, transparent straps which are now almost everywhere, and cute black bows tied at her ankles. Now, we know for sure you’re ready to party!

Painted vibrant to perfection, Priyanka’s neon pointed-toe pumps look put together with her floral co-ord set. Take these to brunch or lunch date. They’re flirty and so damn classy!

Here’s a look that reads so now. The Barfi star donned a white blazer dress thaw as clubbed with open-toe footwear that entailed see-through straps, black soles, and golden-hued heels. This is a great tip for when you’re looking to not match your heels with your outfit.

Priyanka brought the summer vibe through her kitten heels. While the denim dress did all it could to show the spotlight, her cushiony and leather-textured heels didn’t sit back quite. Don’t you think the criss-cross straps look trendy?

Here’s a request to The White Tiger starlet, can we please have all the neon stuff you donned here to ourselves? This pepped-up look deserves a 100/100. She proved that white and neon green is a style shot we must all try soon along with lace-up boots that played as a standout number.

I scream you scream, we all scream not just for the floral satin separates but also for Jimmy Choo's pointed-toe pumps. Wouldn’t anybody who takes a look at this suede pink pretties decked up with embellished straps.

Which is your favourite? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | Janhvi Kapoor in thigh high slit dresses is our current style obsession and here's how you can love them too