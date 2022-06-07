6 Times Priyanka Chopra proved to be a sparkling star in sequin dresses

Sequins are back and wow. Life is glam again like it should be. From the latest look of Priyanka Chopra, we've noticed that sequin dresses are her happy glam place. Consider it as the shortcut to being the light of any party or event, compliments and statements are assured. It's 2022 let go of ensembles that show no signs of shine and oomph. If you're the ultimate 'risqué' taker, here's an edit to vamp up your party closet.

Here are the times Priyanka showed us how to sparkle and slay with the power of sequins.

Straight from the French Capital, known for love and unparalleled fashion. The Sky Is Pink actress strikes again in a bombshell look as dolled up by Luxury Law. She donned Rasario's orange sequin dress with a plunging neckline, shoulder pads, and a drape detail. Accessories from Bulgari followed a serpenti necklace and rings. To rock it all like a star, she chose black block-heeled stilettos.

A sartorial slay to remember! When your date nights turn into parties. Here's a quickie you'd love to snag. Priyanka rocked a strappy semi-sheer dress that featured a thigh-high slit, heaps of sequins with a subtle holographic effect, and prints. The diva took this to Tiffany and Co's event, she finished off her look with transparent strapped PVC heels, a necklace, and earrings.

Think colours and just stop right there. This halter neck Elie Saab gown with multi-coloured sequins was a thing of mind-blowing allure. To attend an event as a new bride in the country, she sealed her OOTN with a broad belt, clutch, mangalsutra, and chooda.

No black, no head turns. What side do you want to lean on? Step into the high-shine zone with this bodycon dress. Soaked in sequins, it also had ruffled sleeves and the same detailing on the outfit from the waist to her knees. Priyanka looked stunning with simple drop earrings and rings.

When you're gaga over sequins, let it show unapologetically. This sleeveless dress had a mix of silver and gold oversized sequins. The 39-year-old sported her tea-length dress for the People's Choice Awards with silver pointed-toe pumps.

Stop. Swoon. Shine. Such a big mood! For the premiere of Baywatch, the fashion girl opted for a wrap-style dress with a plunging neckline and a high-low hem that looked sensuous with a thigh-high slit. This attire was held together with a mini black belt and strappy stilettos.

