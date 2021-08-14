6 Times Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani showed us how fashionable they look as a couple

If you’re a fashion enthusiast, you’ll need no introduction to Rhea Kapoor. B-town's film producer and fashion stylist is all prepped to call it a big day for her and filmmaker Karan Boolani. As they put a ring on it and seal the final knot, let’s call for a fashionable throwback when the couple set more goals than one.

When a cute hue called for an awe moment. Dressed in a lehenga set, Rhea teamed her green brocade skirt with a pink blouse that featured polka dots and a green embroidered dupatta that kept the oomph to the point. The desi style looked good on Karan as he chose pink collared kurta with black trousers and formal shoes.

Lounging outfit done adorably right! Is there anything more comfy than a t-shirt and your go-to pants? The duo kept it casual at home in a white tee and denim collared shirt.

All hail the black! Together, they painted a classy picture while they also complemented the backdrop looking as fab as always in a black suit set and a sweetheart neckline gown. They accessorised it with a black velvet bow and a statement necklace.

Checkmate goals! Isn’t it? They’re going strong on the white and black outfit game here with their smiles on point. Rhea opted for a checkered print full-sleeve blouse which she clubbed with an off-white lehenga skirt and matching dupatta while Karan donned a black Nehru jacket over a light blue shirt which he signed off with white pants and formal black shoes.

Chilling at the backyard or when on a vacation, they’re always dressed to the nines making for a picture-worthy case. Rhea wore a white tee and beige maxi skirt with slit detail at the hemline and a knot at the waist while Karan made for a beach-ready look in black shorts and a blue collared shirt. Both opted for the casual route with their choice of handbag, sunnies, white sneakers, and brown loafers.

The calm blues we all need! Rhea often swears by a luxe-looking lehenga set and here’s another that was made to her closet. The velvet attire entailed gold embroidery and full sleeves. Karan’s outfit didn’t hold back from looking suave. He donned a striped grey knee-length sherwani which he wore over a blue checkered shirt, the colour that blended with his girl’s outfit.

