6 Times Sara Ali Khan looked REGAL in her ethnic lehengas

Who doesn't love wearing ethnic wear? And most importantly, lehengas. Even Bollywood celebrities love wearing lehengas. They have some staggering styles and new trends, which gives us inspiration for new outfits as well. From Kareena Kapoor Khan to to , you can find some pretty looks.

Even Gen-Z stars are no less than them. They have amazed us with some stunning outfits for different occasions, and we are taking notes. Sara Ali Khan has been a fashion inspiration for all. She has a different vibe with her ethnic wear collection. We all know her love for suits, but today we are here with her lehenga looks. Let's take a look.

The Pataudi princess donned a pretty pink lehenga by Mishru from their Lost Summer collection. Styled by Tanghavri, she dressed up in a sleeveless blouse, flared lehenga, and a net dupatta. The lehenga featured floral embroidery all over with a gradient effect and an embroidery border on the dupatta. Her dewy makeup look with glossy pink lips and wavy hair gave breezy summer vibes.

Once again, the Collie no. 1 actress showed her love for florals. She wore a pretty white lehenga by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. The blouse featured fake flowers embroidered all over with a plain white flared lehenga and a matching plain white dupatta. She kept it simple with black kohl eyes, arched brows, and pink lips. Her side-parted side-swept waves looked chic.

Sara Ali Khan looked pretty in black in her lehenga by Sabyasachi. The black lehenga featured a sequinned blouse with a matching black sequin dupatta and a flared skirt with floral print all over. She went all glam with her huge Chandbali jhumkas and sleek straight hair. Her makeup was on point with shimmer eyeshadow, kohl swept eyes, perfectly angled brows, and nude brown lips.

The Kedarnath actress went with a twist in her lehenga look. She donned a pink blouse till waist and a flared skirt with embellished work. She wore dainty bracelets in one hand. Sara looked all glam with her smoky eyes and her braided headband hairstyle.

Sara once again went all black in her indo-western look by Arpita Mehta. She donned a black tube blouse with self embroidered all over and a black flared skirt with white floral print. The outfit came with a long ethnic jacket over it with a sleek floral printed border. She paired up silver Chandbali, pinned hair from the front and low curls, she completed her look.

The Simmba actress went desi with a twist of an edgy look in her outfit. She wore a gold sequined top and a red skirt with a thigh-high slit and golden flower embellishments. She paired it up with a small black waist bag, gold bangles and spiked gold boots. Her smokey eyes and side-parted hairstyle added to the edgy look.

These were a few looks that Sara has worn, and we are in awe. These will surely bring some inspiration to your ethnic wardrobe.

