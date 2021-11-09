6 Times Sara Ali Khan proved she's the queen of perfecting desi looks in sharara sets

Too many lehengas and sarees are busy camping in your closet? Say pack up time and give shararas the much-deserved attention. While you'd easily grow to be ungainly with drapes, shararas are rather breezy and can make you look every bit of a diva. It's not hard to see why and here's Sara Ali Khan giving us reasons on why we need to take a moment to appreciate its practicality.

Green is gaining momentum in Bollywood. Diwali was proof that the ladies like Janhvi Kapoor, Malaika Arora, and Shanaya wore sarees that left us in envy. For her first movie’s promotion also known as Kedarnath, Sara was seen in a Sukriti and Aakriti set that featured a noodle strap mini kurta which had colourful floral embroidery and green sequin work. It looked ultra-glamorous with sharara bottoms and a dupatta that came with multi-coloured tassels. Light green bangles stacked all neat matched her ensemble.

There’s no day Sara carries on without a white ensemble. It’s her all-time favourite and we guarantee you’ll look great in it too. The pristine-coloured short kurta featured 3/4th sleeves and had heavy floral embroidery scattered on it and the dupatta. She teamed the V-neck number with a tiered sharara and flat footwear. Simply pretty, that’s Sara’s second name.

Don’t we all love the idea of an outfit that can be taken anywhere? So roomy, and the popping detail of floral just adds to its overall beauty. The Coolie No.1 actress is often seen going on pilgrimage tours and back in October, she made it to the Neemach Mata Temple in Udaipur dressed in the same floral printed sharara set. Yesterday, she wore it again and who wouldn’t repeat this outfit when it looks so stellar? The kurta bore a white lace and floral-printed hemline which was clubbed with a simple and plain dupatta that had the printed border same as the kurta and sharara pants that had pleated detail.

Here’s what you need to play the best wedding guest. The 26-year-old went all-out stunning in an Arpita Mehta orange three-piece set which entailed a hand-embroidered cropped blouse, high-waisted sharara with mango leaf prints spread on it, and the cape with mirror-work and cowrie shells.

Not sure what we do not love here. It’s all oozing heaps of beautiful elements. To begin with, the pista green hue. Second, the kurta consisted of lace yoke patterns and sheer bell-sleeve detail. Third, the printed sharara pants and dupatta gelled well. She chose to match her juttis with her ensemble.

Here for the colours, here for the starlet who nails it every single time. Clad in an intensely and meticulously embroidered sleeveless kurta, she partnered it with sharara pants that had a dual-coloured hemline and a dupatta that matched the entire set. Pink bangles, yellow nails, and sparkly statement earrings complemented her desi look.

Which outfit is your favourite? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | 7 Times Karisma Kapoor showed us how to be forever ready to travel like the most fashionable jet setter