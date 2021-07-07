6 Times Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput Kapoor proved their couple style was in SYNC with each other

As Shahid and Mira ring in 6 years of togetherness, we delve into the duo's couple style and fawn over how good they look beside each other!

Undoubtedly one of the power couples of Bollywood, and Mira Rajput Kapoor has been giving us relationship goals ever since they tied the knot. The duo has been honest and open about the relationship and rapport they share with each other and even talked about their struggles after marriage on Koffee With Karan!

As they ring in another year of togetherness, we take a look at all the times Shahid and Mira proved with their outfits that they are unbeatable even at the fashion game.

Giving us all kinds of goals, Shahid and Mira made hearts stop when they played showstopper for ace designer Anita Dongre at the Lakme Fashion Week a few years ago. The Kabir Singh actor looked dapper in a white sherwani while his wife posed elegantly with her arm wrapped around him, in a white lehenga with minimal ethnic blue prints all over.

When they attended ace designer Kunal Rawal's show they put their most stylish foot forward together. Mira kept it chic in red shorts and blazer set and exuded boss lady vibes with her pointed toe red pumps. Her hubby and father-of-two looked stylish as ever in a head-to-toe white ensemble which featured white pants and a shirt with a cropped jacket and brown shoes for a snazzy look.

For an awards show, the Delhi-born star wife let her husband take centre stage as she kept it simple in a white gown with a starry print. Shahid's pinstripe suit and black dress shoes styled with a crisp white shirt ensured he looked handsome as ever in the crisp outfit.

Clearly, the duo cleans up well and get the memo for every event as they are always impeccably dressed. Case in point, Shahid's white sherwani with silver embroidery made for the perfect contrast against Mira's elegant salmon pink saree with a statement ruffle blouse. Both were dressed in understated looks that managed to grab eyeballs.

Not just dressing up, the duo even dresses down similarly. For their date night, Shahid and Mira coordinated outfits and picked the same colour! The actor looked effortlessly stylish in a lavender hoodie and cargo pants paired with white sneakers. Mira on the other hand kept it simple in a lavender and floral jumpsuit paired with a woven tan bag.

A couple that works out together, stays together! Zain and Misha's parents were often spotted hitting the gym together and coordinating the looks even when dressed down. Black being a common favourite, it was their go-to pick for when they needed to sweat it out.

Here's wishing the stylish couple a very happy anniversary!

