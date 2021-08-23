6 Times Shanaya Kapoor proved lehenga sets ooze elegance like no other

When wedding season is super active, it’s impossible to worry about what you’re going to wear. Lehengas are the first but by default to pop up on your mind. You name it, it’ll go with you there lending you all of its charms while making sure you don’t think of any other outfit to be better. Need an edit to prove this right? Shanaya Kapoor nailed it!

Starting with her recent looks that made all the buzz, Shanaya was the ultimate show-stopper in a yellow embroidered lehenga set that featured a plunging neckline strappy blouse, blue sheer organza dupatta details with gold borders, and sequin work at the hemline. With minimal accessories like mango tikka and broad bangles and her dewy makeup sealed the outfit that attended a baby shower.

Clad in a Mustard polka dot lehenga skirt and a sweetheart neckline strappy blouse embroidered with mirror work, Shanaya took the Internet by a storm in this Arpita Mehta attire. The multi-coloured striped organza was decked up with cowrie shells. She kept her accessory department restricted to gold jhumkas and gold bangles.

Swearing by prints has never looked more glamourous. Shanaya wore Tarun Tahiliani’s Kalidar lehenga that came with a V-neck blouse that also had tassels at the hemline, voluminous semi-pleated lehenga, and a dupatta that looked equally pleasing.

Call us a gold digger because we’re sold at how effortlessly this diva nailed another lehenga from Tarun Tahiliani. Her sheer dupatta and the blouse doused in regal gold embroidery were teamed with a skirt that looked put together. Her highlighter and those steal-worthy earrings painted a blissful picture.

Done with sequins and sparkly outfits for life? Her sexy back was rightly complemented with the colour show and the triangle-shaped cut-out edges as seen in the Punit Balana ensemble. The floral printed set was aced right with larger-than-life earrings.

We trust in the power of elegance at its finest. And, when it’s red, we just can’t stop admiring it. The Rahul Mishra hans bageecha lehenga set featured a boat-neck blouse that was hand-embroidered with motifs all over. Her sheer dupatta along with Kundan necklace and mango tikka was so impressive.

