6 Times Shehnaaz Gill proved she's the prettiest desi diva of vibrant looks

Our life is partially moving towards the dressy life and can we blame it on the invites we can't keep count of? So, if you are ready to stay on the comfort-embracing style ride, here's the edit that can give you a show of intriguing ethnic ensembles. It features the Punjabi kudi who stole innumerable hearts with her charming and perky aura in Bigg Boss 13. If you haven't had a look at her A+ fashion game, you've been missing out on star-worthy looks big time but hereafter, let's say, you'll be as chic and natty as Sana dearest.

Ain't nobody a desi fashion bee as Shehnaaz Gill and here's what we mean by we're ready to look at the brighter and trendier side of life. Tell us which look is the snatch you never knew you needed to get your ethnic style soaring pretty.

Pink on a Monday? Let's just admit with this saree, we'll pull off a look every day. Recently, Ken Ferns picked out a Manish Malhotra sequin saree to doll her up as she headed to be a part of one of the episodes of Big Boss 15's. The multi-coloured sequins spoke highly of elegance and that statement-making sleeveless blouse was definitely the one to make our heartbeats pump higher. It looked wow with the sparkly diamond necklace and earrings set.

Hey, there, lover of sunshine, this lehenga look was designed and styled by Ken Ferns so gorgeously. She looked like a breath-stealing stunner in this panelled and voluminous lehenga that bore tiered details at the hem. Her full-sleeved blouse was a glorious work of mirror work and sequins, and her blue and pink sheer embroidered dupatta didn't disappoint. Wear a choker, and you're ready to shine!

Name anything under the sun and the Honsla Rakh girl will show you how it's done beautifully. She went with a white ethnic suit that featured a short kurta embroidered with sequins, mirror-work, and floral design. It bore multiple layers of gold embroidery and looked stunning with patiala pants. She wore a dupatta that matched and her accessories like pink jhumkas and bangles brought a striking colour to her traditional look. She rounded this one out with strappy gold stilettos.

Colour blocking that had our eyes blocked with no other outfit allowed to step in. The Tu Yaheen Hai star wore a red and pink sharara set that had the kurta highlighted with a gold foil border and the pants too had compelling embroidery to complement. Her dupatta brought its own graceful charm and looked well put in chunky earrings.

The power of print has always been the one to stay and let's trust the Bhula Dunga diva to ace another gold look. Her outfit from Options Fashion is best for a daytime event, the asymmetric kurta bore a tasseled-tie-up detail and lotus prints all over it and it also came with ruffled and flowy sleeves. She wore this grey and white attire with roomy pants. Seal up your look multi-coloured juttis.

Everyone needs a top-notch kurta set in your wardrobe and this should be a fail-proof place to start. The Kala Shah Kala starlet wore a midi-length peach kurta that had a heavy dose of embroidered patterns done in gold sequins which lit up her entire avatar. The gota borders were just so regal and her blue pants with silver criss-cross concluded her look just as well as her white dupatta did. Go for kolhapuris, stacked bangles, and chaandbali to make you look like a princess.

Which look has your heart? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | 5 Times sisters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor wore same outfits and slayed like pros