6 Times Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar gave us couple style goals by complimenting each others outfits

Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar have come a long way together. The duo started off slow and now live together with a dog! Both Farhan and Shibani excel in the individual careers they built for themselves and while building a life together, have also managed to rub off on each other just a little!

Their sense of fashion is unmatched. They bounce off each other and manage to always compliment each other no matter where they're headed or what they're doing. Take a look at their top stylish moments as a couple.

Shibani looked like a million bucks in this custom-made Shehla Khan strapless tiered dress that was every bit dramatic. Farhan looked dapper in a three-piece suit as he held the diva's hand while letting the spotlight shine on her dramatic do while keeping it classy.

The duo love dressing up for formal events and these outfits are proof. For an awards show, Shibani played the perfect date to her beau in a metallic purple dress by Saisha Shinde as she showed off her toned legs while cosying up to the singer, actor and producer who kept it minimal in an all-black suit and tie.

When it comes to dressing down, they somehow manage to ace that as well! Showing us that couples who twin together, win together, Shibani and Farhan opted for matching hoodies that clearly showed off the strong bond and vibe they share. While Dandekar hopped on the tie-dye trend with her pants, Akhtar kept it simple in a pair of classy white cargo pants.

They love spending their downtime together and always make time for date nights. For one such night, the duo put forth a sleek look in complementing shades. Shibani sported a ruched bodycon maxi dress topped with a gingham coat while Farhan opted for a greyish-brown jacket and pants corduroy set paired with a simple white tee.

Making their first appearance as a couple, Shibani and Farhan played showstoppers for ace designer Payal Singhal at the Lakme Fashion Week. In bright and colourful hues, the duo looked picture-perfect, the 41-year-old model in a lehenga with pom-poms on it, and her better half in a kurta and pants printed set.

Celebrating Diwali 2021 together, the duo hopped easily into desi ensembles. While Farhan looked handsome in a basic black kurta and pants, Shibani opted for a tulle tiered saree with a velvet blouse, in which she looked nothing short of royal!

