6 Times Shilpa Shetty Kundra proved to be the definition of a glam queen in one shoulder outfits

The season's glam mood is such that even when you overhaul ensembles, it feels like you've done just the right thing. Anything that's excessively ritzy and dramatic is absolutely accepted now and can you think of something that's as winning as a one-shoulder outfit? If you've left any stone behind from amping up your game, we've drawn inspiration from Shilpa Shetty's style archive to master fail-proof looks.

Statements are a thing you can make every day with one outfit at a time and here are the tips you need to freshen up your days with some top-notch looks. It's true, putting any look together seems like a massive task now, but it will mean almost nothing with this guide. Jumpsuits have always been the gold standard of party outfits, and here goes the satin silk being the glamorous one. Mohit Rai styled the 46-year-old in a one-shoulder green outfit with a ruffled sleeve and an asymmetric hem. It looked stellar with mesh-like silver pointed-toe heels.

Every party starts with sequins and here’s how to lit up the fun like Neetu Rohra’s cut-out dress. The midi-length maroon bodycon number not only brings focus to your midriff but also looks fabulous with the full-sleeve detail on one side, the thigh-high slit, and the ruched aesthetic. Finish off your look with peep-toe stilettos that sparkle as much.

It’s never a bad idea to go back to the ever-familiar hue, white. Nothing as spick and span and chic as this. Enter: A fringe-detailed dress. Extra is the way forward and this Shivan and Narresh white asymmetric number with strapless bralette on one side and the other with a puffy sleeve prove it all. It also bore ruched details and had fringes attached to the hem. Picture how stylish you’d look when you dance the night away with this cute detailed dress. Once you accept the maximalist route, go for the neon green sock boots by Public Desire.

If alluring and no-fail is the kind of language you resonate with, pick the wedding season’s best outfit also known as a gharara set. Sanjana Batra styled Shilpa in the Nupur Kanoi’s creation. People will surely be envious once they see you in this green breezy one-shoulder cape-style kurta which bore tie-dye prints, and an embroidered border. Teamed with gharara that looked as extraordinary as the kurta, this is the pick me up you need for an on fleek look.

Fierce, fire and everything is nice in orange! You’ve got the ultimate answer to look like a diva in this tribal-fringed Malini Ramani sari drape that came with an asymmetric hem, a cut-out detail, and a ruched-like finish. Just the spiced-up twist your saree style needed the most. Accessorise it simply with ankle-strap heels and danglers.

The only thing you should leave at the parties is heaps of sparkle. Look at this custom-made Neetu Rohra mustard yellow drape gown glamourised with tonal crystals and fringes curated with beads. Thrown on accessories adorned with green studs and you’re sure to serve an edgy look.

