6 Times Shraddha Kapoor showed us how to churn out coolest looks with crop tops

There are a million outfits out there but to have just one favourite in different hues is possible. If your heart is committed to a similar agenda, I absolutely get where you're coming from because I indulge in such never-a-guilty pleasure often. If crop tops are your must-haves, below jotted-down style tips can put you on a wow trip.

Shraddha Kapoor is no fashion newbie. Whether you want the cool girl or desi goddess vibe, she’ll crack every challenging style course and ace it all alluringly. While it’s her regular thing to do, we’re here to set you up with some cute and chic crop tops that will get the fashionista in you ignited for a good reason.

Neon has successfully splashed some glamour again as we spotted it to be a trend at the FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week runway. With colour green being the language of the season, you can opt for a V-neck ruched crop top with drawstring detail and team it with beige paper bag pants. Get your hoop earrings on and a sling that agrees with the colour tone of your square-shaped heels. Don’t forget your mask too, ensure to let it twin with your OOTD.

We’ll probably never grow tired of stressing about how a black and white combo won’t put you on a confusing spot rather a cool one. As seen here, the Chhichhore actress opted for a close-neck and bodice-hugging top featured floral prints and it only highlighted her midriff but also complemented her mask and blue high-waisted ripped denim pants she wore.

There’s no lie to the statement when we say your joggers need to be replaced with pants. Come on, you’d had enough of it and you need something nattier to put up with the season. How about a black crop top, an ivory shirt left unbuttoned and high-waisted trousers that merge like magic? A black bag pack and shoes can get your sport spirit high.

Just a single glance at this look will tell you that monochrome is so done and needs to be forgotten about. Switch up your airport style with high-waisted pants coloured in shades of beige and yellow stripes. Having already chosen the contrasting route, round it off with a white crop and a denim jacket that never grows old thanks to the distressed detail and its warmth. A white bag pack, sneakers, circular black sunnies, a face mask, and a customised neck chain became a part of this ready-to-fly look.

How can you live without denim? A true fashion fanatic will never get enough of these just like the Stree actress. Throw those pants on and make it look as fab as you with a denim shirt and a flirty pink crop top that can be easily accentuated with front knot detail. Sunnies on, shoes on, are your plans made, yet?

When we speak of crop tops as an all-rounder, it comes with zero mockeries attached. Here for the ones who wish to pair your favourite full-sleeved white top, please do the honour with a paper bag waist skirt designed with pleats. Slide your feet into ankle strap heels, consider this look as double tapped by people already.

Which look is your favourite? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | 7 Times Kangana Ranaut showed how to hit festivities on a glam note with kurta suits