6 Times Shraddha Kapoor showed us how to play the prettiest wedding guest with on point accessory game

It's not often you give an accessory the cornerstone status as you'd to an attire without having to overthink. The core feature of any accessory is to glamourise your look a little extra. So, why sleep on its potential? With weddings being so active, you should give these a green signal as a wedding guest like does quite often.

The Baaghi 3 actress often swears by a glam-filled day as a wedding attendee. If her wedding-ready looks had a name, it would be impeccably perfect. Shraddha often loves a good accessory game and allows these to come into their own with each ensemble. Simply put, create the magic of a sort. As you prep for the many wedding bashes that come your way, let this be the guide that can keep you covered. To begin with, Namrata Deepak styled the starlet in a Padmasitaa lehenga set that featured a heavily embroidered blouse and a skirt that looked all pretty with the blue hue. To double up the glam, Madhuban by Manubhai’s choker necklace with pearls attached, matching earrings from the Mughal Garden collection, fingerings, and stacked bangles rounded out her look.

Beauty in mustard yellow! Keep your eyes on the winning elements. Dressed in a pleasing saree by Arpita Mehta. This elegant attire was enhanced with intricate floral embroidery that bore a border decked up with mirror details and to our surprise, it also had cowrie shells attached. She kept her look necklace and earring free, she gave her trusty vote to bangles and a single maang tikka that had Kundan. She picked out a potli bag in lieu of a clutch bag.

The ever-lasting persona of pink attire is a no-brainer and so should the craze live on for days. Shraddha’s pretty perfect look was powered up with silver jhumkas and double bangles which were adorned with sparkly studs. This works well for someone who dislikes chunky earrings and a no-necklace look.

Looking like an absolute princess who took our breath away in this Reem Acra dress, Shraddha wore the strapless corset dress with tulle in the most gorgeous way possible. She kept it most gracious with just earrings designed in a rose pattern that was bedecked with studs.

Tanya Ghavri styled this ever-beautiful starlet in a multi-coloured lehenga set. While the flower frenzy had us swooning, it’s her statement earrings that played every bit beautiful for us. It was truly the star of this ethnic show with the mirror work and gold tassels.

Lavender lehenga + pearls = The best combo ever. The verdict was always out there and here’s Shraddha who’s who showed us how right we are. Dressed in a Kresha Bajaj ensemble, the ethnic wonder came with floral embroidery and a sheer dupatta. This number was elevated with bangles, earrings, and a maang tikka bejewelled with pearls and stones.

