6 Times Shraddha Kapoor showed how to make a fabulous summer style splash in maxi dresses

The summer season is looking stunning already. Credits: Maxi dresses. These comfortable dresses are having a mind-blowing moment and without having to read in between the lines we'll tell you these are just too breezy and so easy to make you look gorgeous from AM to PM. If keeping them good looks coming is the kind of epic mood you don't want to get rid of, here's the guide that will make you not want to miss dishing out a statement in maxi dresses.

As cold days are now officially replaced with the sun shining oh-so-bright and fine, your glam game too should look as levelled up. Nothing like nailing looks after looks, yeah? Shraddha Kapoor's style files can treat you to some impeccable dresses and then some.

If you thought love isn't real, look at this dress and tell us such a thing doesn't exist. This strappy cutesy pink dress from Zara is just the right find for a date night. Style it with T-strap white stilettos, a hobo bag, and drop earrings.

One shirt, multiple head-turning style hacks. Now, this is the game we dig. Shraddha opted for a gray strappy slip dress which featured a thigh-high slit. Her immaculate shirt was the cover-up that sat cool. Wrap up your OOTD with Stella McCartney's handbag, gold earrings, and white stilettos.

You know there's no stopping the slayer in you when you have floral prints in the picture. For a spring dinner night out, opt for a sleeveless maxi dress with a V-neck and layers of ruffles that made for a tiered look. Make fuss-free the norm with purple pastel stilettos that entail super cute bows and a neutral-toned sling bag.

Pretty up, baby girl! If you want to take an outfit that simply won't fade out from the minds of co-attendees at the cocktail party, here's the strappy dress you need to snap up. The Saaho star wore a deep neckline dress that bore lace embroidery on the bodice while the rest of her dress was designed in the shape of a tulip skirt. Classic, chic, and an intense shot of glam. She sealed off her look with ankle-strap stilettos that consisted of sparkly embellishments.

Colour-blocking is all the news now. It's almost summer and we're not here to do pastels anymore. We see everything extra right now and this strappy dress by Bodice with multiple hues painted in stripes looks beyond excellent. The Ek Villain actress styled the pleated attire with a neutral-toned vegan bag from Baggit and ankle-strap stilettos from Aldo.

While you speak of sunshine, we'll name Shraddha over and over again. Dressed cute as usual in a sleeveless maxi dress, this brought mesmerising embroidered designs done in colourful threads. A brown belt, silver jhumkas, and embellished strappy sandals showed a simple look needn't be any less glamourous.

Which dress do you wish to own? Let us know in the comments below.

