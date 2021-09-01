6 Times Sonam Kapoor Ahuja looked like a divine dream in Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla ethnic outfits

Ethnic ensembles have been in the vocabulary of festivities and nuptial season giving no reason to discount their presence in your wardrobes. It's the ever-enticing appeal of these silhouettes that stand as fit to usher in happy events. Ahuja's avant-garde looks in Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla are our current obsession. Style notes ahead!

The Raanjhanaa star’s desi wardrobe is twice as nice and would we stay away from drawing out some tips? Of course, not! Brace yourself for the next event as you turn incalculable heads. Scoring the highest rank on our fashion radar is this embroidered bodycon gown that came with a sweetheart neckline, a choker designed with the matching fabric, and an organza drape that stood partially as a veil on her tresses, it flowed down from her shoulder and settled on the floor looking like a trail. The vintage vibes were enhanced with arm gloves as the perfect accessory for this regal look.

A saree that reads ready to take beyond a wedding guest look is this ivory attire. We loved meeting the details of pearls, shimmer, and ruffles via her cold-shoulder silver blouse. The embroidered saree brought elegance along with her simple accessories.

Look past the standard sarees and lehengas, give anarkalis a nod. This multi-coloured embroidered entailed pants, a kurta with a broad border, and a dupatta that bore polka dot prints on it. To accessorise the close-neck outfit, chaandbalis and fresh jasmine flowers were used.

Fringes that scream fire are goals, right? The Zoya Factor star kept her OOTD pretty in a pastel green saree that had fringes at the hemline that teamed with a white 3/4th close-neck blouse. A flat studded necklace and green jhumkas wrapped the graceful number.

Keeping up with red never looked easier and chicer. The Aisha actress chose a kurta suit from the Gulabo collection. It consisted of flared bottoms and an asymmetrical top that had gota work that amplified its overall look. Statement earrings, a bracelet, potli bag, and red juttis signed off this eye-pleasing outfit.

Nothing quite like the chikankari that gained momentum a long time ago. The blush pink Anarkali was well embroidered and had sequins that decked it up the same as the dupatta.

Which look did you like the best? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | 5 Times Alia Bhatt embraced the retro vibes like a bonafide diva