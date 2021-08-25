6 Times Sonam Kapoor Ahuja looked like an ethereal vision in Anamika Khanna outfits

Being a fashion fanatic is always about making explosive statements with avant-garde looks. This has been made possible by B-town actress Ahuja. If we may proudly gloat, every.single.time she showed us how it’s done even if she had her heart sold to a single designer. It’s true finding a favourite can make a world of difference.

And, so, Anamika Khanna became one of her favourite Indian designers. From her white lace sari that travelled to Cannes to the brown lehenga set that was made to her wedding reception, she owns many ensembles made by the ace designer. Her latest was the one she wore for her sister, Rhea Kapoor’s wedding with Karan Boolani that took place recently in Mumbai. Oh, what fun it is to doll up for your sibling’s special day! The Neerja starlet chose to keep it desi in a pastel green Anarkali set that came with a neckline embroidered with intricate gold work which was also passed to the rest of her voluminous outfit that came with sheer sleeves. The hemline matched right with her pink organza dupatta that had motifs placed on the patchwork border. She looked beyond regal when her Kundan and pearl accessories along with fresh jasmine flowers sealed her look.

Whether you believe that the saree craze is for real or not, this white saree and the jacket will make you want to hop on it. A simple white saree that raved so fine about the multi-coloured Resham border that was embroidered into curves and floral patterns, was spruced up with the jacket that brought the boho vibe. Those little tassels did a charming job too. Her desi look counted on juttis, show-stealing jewellery like a choker, earrings, and bangles.

The trend where couples get their wedding attire customised with a touch of personal details is a pretty common trend, but for a guest who loves to keep it equally top-notch, here’s how to do it the Aisha actress way! The pink lehenga skirt had her name printed on it in bold and so did “Everything is AK - ok” was placed. Sonam clubbed it with a matching blouse that bore organza sleeves. But, she’s someone who dislikes to keep it boring and common. So, she chose accessories that came with blue gemstones to bring that little colour which beautified it a little too nice.

Keep them prints coming our way! Who better than Sonam to set the bar high for the rest of the world? Her loose-fitted jacket was styled with culottes. Making us fall in love with colours was something she did at first, followed by which her black boots from Stuart Weitzman and mother, Sunita Kapoor’s silver jewellery made us say, “We’re obsessed with this look.”

The Zoya Factor actor hit the highest notes of the desi style game like a flawless diva. The magic of pastel and pink was brought together by this striking Anarkali that entailed a broad blush pink belt that cinched her waist and multi-coloured tiered detail that was placed on the skirt-like fabric. Her floral embroidered dupatta played the role of a long jacket that was designed with triangle-shaped trimmings at the border. Her alluring jewellery got us swooning and how!

Looking for some floral power with little playful details? The Padman star wore a floral printed midi-length skirt and clubbed it with an ivory-hued collared shirt and layered it up with Kunal Rawal’s jacket that was complemented with boots and circular-shaped earrings

Which outfit is your favourite? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | 7 essentials from Kareena Kapoor Khan's desi style diaries that you can wear to a wedding