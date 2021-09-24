6 Times Sonam Kapoor Ahuja proved black dresses were born to stand the test of time

It’s not difficult to see why one cannot toss aside an all-black dress. Easy to please, fun to style, and sure to make a bewitching statement at all times, no day feels complete without this hue being a part of your dressing-up game. Ahuja had many stunning moments with black dresses. Check it out and take all the tips you need.

The Veere Di Wedding actress isn’t the one to ever take the last seat in swearing by a glam avatar, here’s Sonam in a V-neck velvet Bhaane dress that opened into a pretty flare and elevating the luxe quotient was her black belt and ivory jacket with checkered pattern. Do we need to give an intro to box bags? It’s everywhere and people love it! The diva styled her dinner-perfect outfit with stockings, lace-up shoes, and earrings adorned with pearls.

Old school glam is a major mood that isn’t going anywhere. Sonam shows how elegant the Victorian-style black dress can be. This firefly dress from The Vampire’s Wife was designed with voluminous full-sleeves with frills attached to both cuffs. The A-line outfit also came with the dramatic effect of ruffles connected along the shoulder line. She accessorised the asymmetrical number with a Louis Vuitton egg case handbag, earrings, and pink suede shoes from The Row.

A dress so classy, can we just book our air tickets already? Spotted jet-setting to London, the Raanjhanaa actress was dressed in a Bouguessa maxi-length number that featured bishop sleeves. The minute we read spiffy in this outfit, we’re sure to don a dress like this for days. This pleated ensemble also entailed a buttoned collar and a fabric belt that cinched her waist. Just look at those slit cuffs! We’re here to give this look all-stars, including the accessories like black sunglasses, slingback cheetah printed heels, and the handbag.

Party on your mind? Let a dress so perfectly swanky and alluring be the answer. Sonam picked out an Ashi Studio dress that was pumped up with sheer bodice, feather details, embroidered floral pattern, and a voluminous flare-like skirt. For the love of everything class apart, she slipped her feet into stockings and pointed-toe pumps. Those studded earrings didn’t fail to make an impressive move! You can carry a matching clutch, maybe?

Do you need a gown that speaks of traditional and modern love? Marmar Halim’s attire can play perfectly for you. The Zoya Factor starlet headed to an event in this full-length fit that had sleeves with slits at the cuffs and pointed-feature at the shoulders. The plunging neckline number was perked up with the fabric belt and the circular embroidered detail placed on both sleeves. A choker necklace and a maang tikka won her vote in the accessory department. She sealed this look with metallic pumps. Wear this without a second thought to a wedding reception.