6 times Sonam Kapoor Ahuja showed us how to be in command with her edgy pantsuits

Ahuja is undoubtedly one of the most fashionable and glamorous stars in the industry. From her incredibly regal sarees to her sultry silhouettes, she is known for her distinctive and eccentric choices. The Neerja star can hardly make her clothing choices seem tedious. And not just us, her fans, the fashion police and even her A-list co-stars are left in awe of her. Her sartorial and exciting fashion choices make us want to raid her wardrobe (if that were possible).

The actress has recently been in the headlines thanks to her sister Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani's intimate wedding where she made the perfect bridesmaid in a pastel green anarkali suit. She has been posting pictures on her Instagram handle of the ceremony where we stumbled upon some pictures where she looked like a total boss lady killing it in a pantsuit. Scroll down to take cues from the fashionista.

To attend an exhibition, Sonam donned a gold pantsuit by Max Mara channelling her inner boss lady. She paired it with cropped trousers, a gold blouse and a tailored blazer. She wore a gold choker and brown cat-eye sunglasses to elevate her look. But we are envious of her quirky pumps. With nude lips and subtle makeup, she looked perfect. Fun fact, she was so obsessed with it that she didn't want to take it off.

For another event, Sonam stepped out in an embroidered black pantsuit by Peter Dundas. Black can never go wrong and Sonam proves it. The embroidery ran through the shoulders, sleeves down to the flared trousers. With a diamond pendant and matching earrings by Bulgari, smoky eyes and soft lips she completed her look.

Sonam attended The Zoya Factor screening in a bright red power suit by Akris. She paired it with a black oversized bag and black loafers. Her sleek hair was kept in place by barrettes just above her ear. Her kohl-lined eyes and tinted lips gave an edge to the evening look.

Sonam and pantsuits are a great combination. More so, if it is in black. In this picture, she looked like the most stylish boss in a Ralph Lauren pantsuit. The tuxedo was accessorised with a boxy black clutch and pointy heels. The bow added a flair to the outfit. Her gold and smoky eyes and sleek middle-parted hair gave power to the look.

The Veere Di Wedding actor sparkles in this shimmery suit. The black and gold pantsuit had pleated culotte pants with a bandeau top. Mesmerising as ever, she styled with tiny danglers and golden pumps.

During a trip to LA with her sister, Sonam was seen in this casual pastel green suit. She validates that pastels are huge this season. She keeps it simple, leaves her tresses open and styles with a Louis Vuitton bag.

So which look of Sonam's are you ready to recreate? Tell us in the comments.

