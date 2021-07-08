6 Times Sonam Kapoor Ahuja sold the notion that red outfits were born to make standout statements

Is red on your style mood board lately? There’s nothing that can help you out better than this guide featuring actress Sonam Kapoor Ahuja.

If there’s an actress who can keep the fashion quotient aglow at all times is Ahuja. There’s probably no ensemble she hasn’t experimented with, mostly the first to show you what is soon to hit the brands even before anybody could have guessed it. Call it an instinct that’s developed due to her forever love for dressing up, you know she can make you chuck the antiquated thoughts you may have clung onto for a while now. Because in her style books it’s all about bringing glamour and glitz with extraordinary outfits.

With her year-around inspiration of colourful ensembles, we have to say red has been our favourite since we spotted her in the fiery shade during The Zoya Factor movie promotions. Let’s revisit because the old days were gold and truth be told, all her outfits never slip away from the trendiest clothes list.

A look that will make you stop and stare even if the signal gives you a ‘go ahead’ pass. Sonam chose to suit up in a The Row set. The red pantsuit featured a well-tailored blazer that was layered over an orange collared shirt (yes, a little colour blocking looks excellent) and paired up with formal trousers. The circular bag went along perfectly with her pointed-toe leather boots.

The ultimate ethnic attire that does not believe in seasons has to be this asymmetrical kurta that featured gota work and flared bottoms. The Gulabo by Abu Sandeep’s set was highlighted with a pair of statement gold earrings, a bracelet, juttis, and a potli bag.

Is saree your most favourite? Level it up and here’s how to go about it. Draped in a Rishta by Arjun Saluja saree, the Neerja actress landed an unconventional spin with the collared and full-sleeved cropped blouse that bore zip details. She kept the look on fleek with a pair of silver earrings.

What’s a dress without any drama? The off-shoulder gown by Georges Hobeika is best for cocktail or night parties. The voluminous number was designed with a chiffon fabric that was placed on her like a dupatta that also played as the droopy sleeves that were attached to the gown. Tiny hoops and pointed-toe strappy flats sealed the classy look for Sonam.

Lehengas are a wedding fashion favourite. The Veere Di Wedding star made a chic case for an open-back full-sleeved blouse as it was tailored with a tying detail. With a dupatta, skirt, and gold jewellery, she wrapped the look from Vedika M.

The code to suit has been laxer to a point wherein you can ditch your pants and opt for shorts to create an informal look. Sonam donned the Emilia Wickstead red suit and shorts which were coated over a white collared shirt. Being the fashionista and lover of extra fun, she chose black thigh-high boots by Stuart Weitzman and a black Gucci bag to complete the look.

Which look is your favourite? Let us know in the comments below.

