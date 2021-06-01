6 Times Tara Sutaria proved that black outfits are always in style

Black ensembles are often regarded as a safe and classic choice for any occasion. Here are a few picks from Tara Sutaria’s Instagram that convey her clothes are worth a steal.

Is there ever a dull moment when paparazzi spot and photograph Bollywood actor Tara Sutaria's fashionable looks? She's a sight to behold, and we've seen it a hundred times whether she's on or off the set. Her affinity towards white outfits is admirable, and we adore every look she's served us. What’s equally remarkable is her adroitness to switch up a classic outfit with enviable elements like shoes, bags, and accessories.

If you’re more inclined towards black-hued clothing, Tara Sutaria has donned a few magical pieces that are sure to pack a stunning punch when you emulate them. Here's our edit, which is worth a scroll, read, and, of course, screenshots.

Do you wonder how to ring in the right amount of sultry-ness when you want to make a statement? Here’s a look at the Student of the Year 2 actress when she wore a printed top, denim jacket, and black mini shorts. Tip: you’ll get your share of brownie points once you seal the look with thigh-high black boots.

On days when you wish to “go with the flow”, create a fashion moment like the Marjaavaan actress. Tara opted for a black strapless, floor-length gown by Marmar Halim and complemented it with a pair of embellished pumps detailed with straps at the front.

Working the quirk quotient so darn good, Tara shone bright in this embellished set that entails a thigh-high mini skirt, printed jacket, and a tube top.

When life gives you an option to dress up, pick a tie-up halter neck dress with a plunging neckline. Grab a choker and bag to look like a queen!

A show-stopper, one can never stop gushing over! Tara decked up in an Alessandra Rich party number that featured a turtle neck top with cowl and full-sleeves, which she paired with a mini silver wristlet and ankle boots. Her skirt's ruched and studded details add to the oomph.

For the love of florals, she wore a mini-length dress breezy dress with bell sleeves and styled it with a Louis Vuitton tote bag that added a perfect mix of glamour and luxury. This is the right season to add floral prints to your wardrobe.

How many black clothes do you won? Let us know in the comments below.

