6 Times Tara Sutaria showed us how to get our glam kickstarted with white dresses

White dresses believe in a game of glamour and we're spectators of this for a long time now. It's more like we can simply whittle down multiple outfits from our wardrobe but never stop with adding more white dresses, after all these come with a supreme shot of elegance that gives no reason to cut ties with its charm. Dresses can be easy to be with all day and help feed into your statement-making fantasies.

Life has it that everything magical was born out of white dresses. Guess we're here for this kind of fashion moment with Tara Sutaria giving us inspiration that blows our minds away time and again. It was just yesterday her Christmas brunch outfit had us stare, and stare more with our jaws wide open. She wore a strapless bodycon maxi dress from Club L London which had a slit at the back. The Tadap actress styled this chic with a chain and pointed-toe heels that had a pretty detail of a flower.

Blazer dresses are cool, these will never see a day when it'll fall out of trend. Wear the form-fitting number with a plunging neckline and two-toned buttons like Tara and lock your look with a square-shaped embroidered bag with double handles.

Don't blame us if we coax you into shopping for your next vacation. Give it a touch of summer with this comfortable plunging neckline dress. The sleeveless outfit from The Iaso came with gathered-like stitching that gave the aesthetic of a tiered dress and was fabulously accessorised with a Coach tote bag, pointed-toe suede boots from ASOS, and oversized sunnies from Cartier.

Had enough of red outfits this month? Make white the new red and slip into this corset dress. The mini dress had floral embroidery that looked outstanding. It definitely looked prettier with the frilled hem. She brought colours to her look with offbeat stilettos that entailed embellishments.

You can't say glam on point without an off-shoulder dress. The Marjaavaan actress took this seriously as we saw the off-shoulder dress with embroidered puff sleeves and ruffled hem. It bore a slit, isn't this the bonus we love? Her ankle-strap heels were equally glorious.

Sexy in satin! The deep-neck strappy dress looked utterly beautiful on Tara. She kept it fuss-free yet stunning, hence this looks apt for a date night or dinner party. Style yours with glittery heels and a neutral-toned clutch.

Which look is your favourite?

