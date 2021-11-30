6 Times Tara Sutaria showed us how to take the ravishing sartorial ride with kurta sets

Kurtas have always emerged as the statement-making ensemble and succumbing to its beauty is probably the easiest thing you've done. You're not the one to be stunned over and over again, it's just too pretty to let you move past it. Kurtas never back off from keeping you dressed up no matter the destination you're off to. Whether you're a minimalist to the core or the one who does OTT dressing like it's your AM to PM job, there's something for every soul to borrow tips from this edit.

Let’s take you through Tara Sutaria’s ethnic style that’s had her look jaw-dropping in kurtas. Well, let’s see if you can guess the Tadap starlet’s favourite colour. Can we declare already, kurtas for the win? Take a look!

When your regular churidar pants seem too done and dusted for you to be swooning over it, get your hands on dhoti pants, but make it something as regal as satin. Here’s the best outfit you’d take for a daytime wedding to look ultra-fashionable, Tara wore these breezy bottoms with ivory midi-length and sheer chikankari kurta that featured V-neckline and heavy embroidery work. The three-quartered sleeve number looked top-notch with oxidized silver earrings, kolhapuris, and a mini bag that matched her dhoti.

A recent reference and the one we love big time, the 26-year-old made it to Benaras along with her co-star, Ahan Shetty. In other news, gear up to see their on-screen pair this Friday. Tara was styled by Meagan Concessio in Anvila’s gold zari nova set that costs Rs. 22,500. This three-piece outfit bore a midi-length kurta and straight-fit pants same as the above attire. Adding sheer elegance to this was the red and gold sindoori zari dupatta. It all was beautified with statement earrings, a necklace, and stacked bangles in gold.

When you want white to have a moment in your street style, you’d a cop similar one. The V-neck flowy kurta was embroidered with utmost perfection and also had the cute detail of a scalloped hem. The Student of the Year 2 actress went monochrome and teamed the midi-length attire with churidar and dupatta. Her accessory game was as lovely as her from the Louis Vuitton tote to silver jhumkas and flat footwear prettified with embellishments.

There’s more than a single route to keep the desi spirit in you alive. Here’s the beauty in brocade who showed us how it’s done in a mind-blowing and majestic manner. Tara picked out blue close-neck brocade silk set from Raw Mango, too opulent to look at it, we had our eyes enticed entirely with the satin silk dupatta that had a story of its own with the scalloped border. Chunky oxidized jewellery and black pointed-toe pumps sealed it off.

Don’t shy away from taking chances with colours that look ever promising this one. Dressed in a Manish Malhotra design, she looked extremely stunning and there was a lot to love here. Her red short Anarkali kurta with pleats, embroidery, and zari work was put together with pastel green palazzo pants that bore a broad embroidered border and topped off with a purple silk dupatta. Tara skipped the necklace and went full-on glam mode with jhumkas and juttis.

Stepping out now doesn’t feel like it’s a lifetime away. Isn’t it? You could make it all blissful with a peach chikankari kurta as simple as Tara’s. Just tie up your look together with white palazzos and back it up with juttis that always look their best.

Which kurta do you like the most? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | 6 Times Deepika Padukone found her love in Virgil Abloh's Off White