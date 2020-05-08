6 Times Tara Sutaria stole the show with her splendid ensembles and flawless glam

From desi looks to chic ensembles and stunning red carpet gowns, Tara Sutaria has proved to be a style icon in just numbered days. Check it out

Tara Sutaria has been the talk of the town ever since she debuted in Dharma Production's Student of the Year 2. Tara took the ‘Student’ franchise ahead alongside her co-stars, Tiger Shroff and Ananya Panday. Apart from her acting chops, Tara has also proved to be a little fashionista in the numbered days that she’s been in the limelight. From ethnic attires to mini skirts and cropped tops, the actress has made every ensemble look fabulous. With curves like that, who wouldn’t want to flaunt it?

So, we took a look back at all her stunning looks and here are our top picks:

Tara is clearly a new-age desi girl and this gorgeous lehenga by Anita Dongre helps her prove the point. With a sleek bun, gajra, flawless glam and bindi, she did really give a traditional twist to the English coloured ensemble.

Talking about English colour, this Punit Balana lehenga styled with bouncy waves and a soft glam made for a gorgeous look.

Not just desi ensembles, she has managed to steal the show with jaw-dropping red carpet looks and this black number has managed to steal hearts and how!

Bling seems to be her middle name and she wore this sequinned number for her Koffee with Karan debut and left the world talking.

Chic casuals are one of her strong suits and this all-white layered look is one of our favourites by the diva.

Coming back to her desi looks, this gorgeous rani pink lehenga has backed a lot of love by her fans.

