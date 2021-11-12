5 Times Taylor Swift proved she could carry off 'GORGEOUS' Red gowns 'All Too Well'

It has only been a couple of hours since the 31-year-old released her latest album Red: Taylor's Version and it has already topped the charts. This comes as no surprise as the American singer-songwriter has been obsessed with the daring shade of love and passion for she's been sporting outfits in the shade for a while. We're specifically gushing over the Grammy-winning singer's choice of classic red gowns that she looks like an absolute goddess in. Take a look!

For the CMA Awards, the Lover singer looked stunning in a magnificent red gown from Elie Saab's collection. The fit-and-flare ballroom ensemble featured scattered embellishments through the front of the outfit. It came with a floor-sweeping train and the country-turned-pop singer's golden bangs and ruby red lips completed her look.

At the Billboard Music Awards in 2012, Swift's Red era, she sported a scared-hued bondage-style chiffon gown that was figure-flattering. The Miss Americana star had her hair styled in a poker-straight manner and dark eyeliner elevating her look.

For the premiere of her film Cats, the cat lover sported a dual-tone Oscar De La Renta strapless custom gown with a pattern of cats all over it. Her outfit with a long train even featured fun pockets on it, making for one of the coolest outfits yet!

A regular at the CMA Awards back when she was a country musician, for another red carpet the blonde singer picked out a scarlet red strapless gown with a sweetheart neckline. Her gown also featured a thigh-high slit and a gathered detailing at her waist, accentuating her figure. Her curly hair was parted to one side and styled into a chic updo while statement dangling earrings completed her look.

Making a statement in yet another red number, the Love Story singer looked like she had stepped out of a romantic comedy film in this one-shoulder mermaid-style gown. With ruffle detailing, her curls styled to one side and statement jewel-drop earrings and lips that matched her dress completed the diva's look.

Which of the Red singer's red lavish gowns is your favourite? Comment below and let us know.

