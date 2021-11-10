6 Times Varun Dhawan showed how to look suave like a true gentleman in suits

From showing off his funny bone and dancing skills with a variety of films, Varun Dhawan has carved quite a niche for himself in the industry. He has garnered himself a major fan following since his debut back in 2012 and what people don't know about him is that he's a true gentleman. And regarding style, he is unmatched too. While he loves to flaunt his hip and supercool style with his funky choice of clothing, Varun also knows how to suit up smartly.

Suits have something special about them. They are attractive oozing with power and masculinity. Studies have shown that a tailor-made suit is far more preferred by women than guys in casuals. Nonetheless, it speaks volumes of your style and elegance. Moreover, their timelessness is universal. Here's a compilation of a few times Varun Dhawan raised the style quotient in suits.

Varun showed off his suave style in this dapper suit during the promotions of Street Dancer 3D. He wore a steel blue suit from Boss and wore a white shirt underneath. What stole the look was his colourful tie from Paul Smith. Versace's Oxford shoes complemented his formal look.

Looking like a true boss, Varun donned a black striped pantsuit from Stefano Ricci's label. Wearing a white shirt that was tucked in properly, he wore a navy blue tie from Ralph Lauren with yellow stripes patterned diagonally. Transparent glasses and brown Oxford shoes rounded off this intellectual look.

The Judwaa 2 looked dapper in this blue Paul Smith suit. Taking to the streets, this 34-year-old heartthrob wore a black tie white dotted patterns and wore brown shoes from Maud O'Keefe. Black Burberry sunnies completed his oh-so-handsome look.

It's seldom that we see stars donning a formal look at the airport. While many try to opt for a casual and comfy look for their long hour journeys, Varun here took the formal route in a midnight blue pantsuit with a matching waistcoat from Boss. He donned a baby pink shirt from Eton and paired it with black shoes from O'Keeffe.

If you want to blow your bae's mind, opt for a black suit that can never go wrong. Varun is casually posing in this black suit by Roberto Cavalli. Picking black Louboutin shoes along with a matching pocket square, he picked a gold Fossil watch to round off his charming avatar.

Now checks are not very easy to pull off. It can either make or break your look. But Varun can do it all. He effortlessly donned a brown plaid suit by SSHomme with a plain white shirt underneath. Giving pure retro vibes, he wore brown and white brogues that looked totally classy and smooth on him.

So which look of Varun's did you like most? Tell us in the comments.

