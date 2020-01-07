7 beauty and makeup trends that will be EVERYWHERE in 2020

THESE beauty trends are going to be BIG this year, make sure you invest in them before they sell out. Find out

Beauty trends and makeup is one of the best things that can make you look glamorous and glowing in just a matter of minutes. Like we all know that with each changing season, we see a plethora of new trends coming in, the start of the new year did just that and here we have all the beauty and makeup trends that will be big as the year precedes. So, if you are looking to indulge in some retail therapy, beauty and makeup products is the way to go.

These are the beauty trends that will be everywhere in 2020. Check it out

High-shine Gloss

Moving away from everything matte, high-shine gloss will be the biggest beauty trend this year. Reminiscing the ‘90s clear gloss lips, this year we will see glosses everywhere from the eyes to the cheeks and lips.

Pop of colour

Coloured eyeshadow and eyeliner will be the hottest beauty trend in 2020. We have already seen it getting popular at the end of 2019 and we cannot be more obsessed.

Fresh, creamy skin

Having the right beauty routine has already gained a lot of popularity in 2019. Now, it has been taken a step further with the fresh, creamy skin being the hero while the makeup is only applied to enhance the features. Complimenting this trend, minimal and natural makeup will also be popular this year.

Natural Hair

While showing off the natural skin is one of the biggest trends to look out for, naturally textured hair is also next in line. Embracing the beauty that you are born with will be one of the key trends to look out for.

Blushed Makeup

Who does not like to glow and let the apples of their cheeks have its moment? This year, embrace the chaos that is your naturally pink skin. If you are in the mood for it, you can also pack on that extra amount of blush to take it to the next level.

Tortoiseshell nails

This trend has already ruled the end of 2019 and looks like it is not going anywhere. Animal prints and tortoiseshell patterns will be one of the most popular nail trends in 2020. Look out for it!

Floating eyeliner

This year, take your classic eyeliner a step further and let it float over your eyelids. Floating eyeliner is edgy, fun and adds that extra amount of oomph to any makeup look.

Which beauty trend are you most excited for in 2020? Let us know in the comments section below.

