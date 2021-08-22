7 essentials from Kareena Kapoor Khan's desi style diaries that you can wear to a wedding

Being a wedding guest can be just as fun as the couple is bound to have on their special day. Having gathered to ring in joys, the moment to embrace glitz & glam mustn’t be lost in the process. Whether you’re following a colour code or going after your style, remember to take the best you can. Need tips? We've picked some from Bebo's style.

Kareena Kapoor Khan is always in the news for how good of a fashionista she has been. From mesmerising us with her maternity style to putting the most fashionable look for a Diwali party, she’s a star who never stopped inspiring us. So, we’ve selected a few essentials that can complement your outfit when you’re off to a wedding.

Statement earrings

As far as accessories are concerned, you can always trust an earring that is adorned with studs and pearls to cut without a necklace. The Bajrangi Bhaijaan actress sure got that right when she teamed it with a yellow saree from Nikasha.

Choker necklace

If you’re ready to keep your accessory game to a minimum, nothing like a choker to help you own the wedding-ready look. Dressed in a Manish Malhotra powder blue lehenga set, Kareena skipped her earrings and her necklace attached with Kundan became a show-stealer.

Jewellery set

If your attire is all about oozing elegance, go for a necklace and earrings that when clubbed together look alluring just like the Jab We Met starlet did with the Tarun Tahiliani outfit. A blend of green and gold can never look boring and here’s the evidence. This is a great option when you do not want to play main and match with any other hue.

Clutch

When your green brocade kurta and purple skirt can look so very majestic and opulent, so should your arm candy. Kareena styled Payal Khandwala’s ensemble with Anita Dongre’s box-shaped maroon clutch with gold floral work on it.

Saree

Can you even spell wedding without a saree? The Veere Di Wedding starlet donned Masaba Gupta’s yellow saree that stood out with its hot pink broad border and a close-neck blouse that matched well. While the silk saree with jacquard print looked fabulous, she chose gold statement earrings to wrap her desi look.

Saree + Dress

Best of both worlds is what the Sabyasachi floral number is all about. The floral printed green maxi dress consisted of a drape-like detail and also had a thin embellished belt. A beaded necklace with multiple layers signed off the diva’s look.

Anarkali

If saree isn’t your all-time favourite option, go for an Anarkali. Kareena opted for Simar Dugal’s mint green attire. It featured sheer sleeves and was designed with golden motifs all over the silhouette. Her spellbinding look was completed with a polka dot dupatta and gold chandbaalis.

