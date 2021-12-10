7 of Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal's accessories, wedding dress details and the ADORABLE meaning behind them

In the first photos that new bride Katrina Kaif shared from her wedding with Vicky Kaushal, the couple look over the moon in love. Both Katrina and Vicky were styled by Anaita Shroff for their big day and were dressed up in custom-made Sabyasachi ensembles. The ace designer shared the details of the outfit and we got the scoop on the accessories as well! Here's all you need to know about it.

Katrina's veil

The actress' red bridal Sabyasachi lehenga was draped with a custom-made veil that paid homage to Vicky Kaushal's Punjabi roots. The red tulle number was handmade with kiran in hand-beaten electroplated gold which made for the detailed border along.

Katrina's kaleera

The bride's kaleera's were custom designed by Rahul Luthra and made by Mrinalini Chandra for her wedding. Her gold accessories featured bespoke bird charms with custom messages on them by Katrina herself. Each of the bangles she wore ahead of her red chooda, carried 6-7 messenger doves. Her kaleeras also contained words engraved on them from the Bible.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's rings

The duo exchanged rings from Tiffany & Co. for their wedding. Katrina picked out an unusual piece in a Sapphire shade with platinum, breaking the monotony of simple solitaires and diamonds. Her ring is priced at a whopping Rs. 7,41,000. Kaushal too sported a classic platinum wedding band from the same design house costing approximately Rs. 1,28,580.

Katrina Kaif's Mangalsutra

The actress' mangalsutra given to her by Vicky Kaushal was also handcrafted by Sabyasachi and a version of the designer's iconic Bengal Tiger mangalsutra. It featured double diamonds strung along the neckpiece.

Katrina Kaif's Matha Patti

The actress also sported a dual matha patti in gold by Sabyasachi. One that was on her forehead and linked to the second piece that was on the crown on her head.

Katrina Kaif's jewellery

For her intimate wedding, Katrina sported an intricate bespoke choker from Sabyasachi's bridal jewellery collection. It featured uncut diamonds in 22k gold and was embellished with hand-string pearls. Her gold jhumka earrings, elegant nath and matha patti matched her statement neckpiece well.

Vicky Kaushal's jewels

Additionally, the handsome groom was also decked up and looked nothing short of royal on his big day. Over his white custom-made Sabyasachi kurta in an ivory shade, Kaushal sported a handcrafted kilangi in his Banarasi silk tissue safe and a statement necklace that was studded in emeralds and rose-cut diamonds, in 18k gold to accessorise his look. The groom's kurta too, featured handcrafted Bengal Tiger buttons and he paired his kurta with a silk churidar.

What are your thoughts on Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's accessories for their grand wedding? Comment below and let us know.

