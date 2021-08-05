7 Times Aishwarya Rai Bachchan proved white outfits were made to reign supreme

In a world oozing with colours, some people go back to their trusted hue. No matter the time of the day or night, you’ll see yourself living every moment with it from head to toe. Think about how far the LBD has come, it’s the colour and the hemline that has lived long. What’s your version of a forever outfit? As for actress , it does seem like white is no fleeting colour.

From the red carpet to celebrations at home, white and the Jodhaa Akbar actress share a relationship that has us swooned. If this colour hasn’t received a response from you yet, here’s a list that will show you there’s nothing not to love about how pretty a vibe it can emanate.

A saree to Cannes? That’s Aishwarya for you. She picked out a white chiffon saree that was embroidered in blue thread work. The diva styled it with a strappy halter-neck blouse and studded jewellery all of which made for an ultra-glam look.

How can you ever say no to a tulle so tantalising? The Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam starlet donned a strapless white tiered gown that entailed a ruched bodice with a deep neckline and the tiny layers of tulle settled down into a train and she painted a pretty picture with pearl-drop earrings and clutch.

A fan of easygoing style? Here’s a trick that will serve you well. Aishwarya teamed her striped lacey top with pants. She aced her layering game with a floor-length flowy white dress that bore bell sleeves. Look at her ankle-length lacey boots that twinned with her top’s detail.

Whether you’re looking for a slit gown or an ethnic number, here’s how to screenshot and scour online for one. The ever-gracious star opted for a floor-length number that reminded us of a kurta. The full-sleeved attire had a mini V neckline and silver embroidery all on the bodice and the sides in vertical lines. Aishwarya’s rolled-up sleeves were doused in transparent sequins which made for a perfect night-out look when rounded off with silver pointed-toe pumps.

Anarkalis are a classic and you don’t need a wedding to dazzle in it. The Mohabbatein starlet in a full-length set looked breathtakingly beautiful. It was embroidered to perfection and amped up with tiny tassels attached to her sleeves and dupatta’s hemline.

Lehengas are a personification of grandeur that never loses their appeal. Spotted in an embroidered lehenga set for Virat and Anushka’s wedding reception. The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actress wore a cold-shoulder blouse, a voluminous skirt, and a sheer dupatta which also had cold-shoulder details. The intriguing details lied at the beaded hemlines of the entire combo.

Are you the one who takes nothing but glam to the table? Get ready to set the event aglow in a strapless ruched mermaid gown with tulle attached from the knee that makes for a fairytale look. All you need to shine: Strappy stilettos, a diamond necklace, and a clutch.

Which outfit do you like the best? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | 5 Times B town beauties showed us how to up the ante with bell sleeved outfits