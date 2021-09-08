7 Times Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor showed that a perfect couple style game does exist

What’s the greatest joy of all when in a relationship? If not always, but almost every time to step out in a striking style can be one of the things. The happiness that oozes when your outfit complements your man’s perfectly, it’s a feeling that’s pretty unparalleled. Here are the times we can't stop gushing over Alia and Ranbir's fab style.

Be it for a family party or wedding night, this couple has set the fashion bar high and cute enough for us to lose our hearts to. We can’t complain but get some tips added to our checklist to play the role of a fashion-forward person. First up, for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, this duo made a desi statement with Alia in a Manish Malhotra floral saree that featured a gold crepe border and tassel-like trimmings attached to the hemline. Adding to the charm of this glorious number was her pink V-neck sleeveless blouse and chaandbalis. Beside her was stood Ranbir in a grey printed Nehru jacket worn above a silver kurta and teamed well with grey pants and black glossy shoes.

Suiting up and stealing hearts, let this be your mantra for the season. Ranbir chose a suit set that called for attention via his polka dot tie and Alia’s green and beige embroidered Anarkali is the one that can take you to a party in 1, 2, & 3. Looks effortlessly easy to style with earrings that pack an ultra-glam punch.

Throwback to when this chic couple played the Santa who brought the most adorable gift to us in a picture. (look at their clothes) The Raazi actress chose to make an enviable look with her Summer Somewhere’s midi dress that entailed a V neckline and puffy sleeves. A Christmas cap, sunnies, and transparent strapped heels were the accessories that wrapped her OOTD while the Sanju actor picked out the most simple route with a grey crew-neck tee that came with ribbed bands. He paired the tucked-in number with black denim pants and finished off his look with black sunglasses and lace-up shoes.

Jet setting with bae can never get mundane. Here’s how to meet the skies looking casual yet classy as you keep it sporty. Making white our favourite hue here, Alia picked out a beige camisole top and topped it off with a jacket that she wore with rolled-up sleeves and joggers. Ranbir’s jacket too was equally amazing when put together with a V-neck grey tee and track pants. Whose shoes would you wish to steal? Can we say both, please?

Got a week full of wedding ceremonies and have you been running out of options? Here’s the most enticing bet. Clad in a Sabyasachi neon green lehenga set made with a combination of organza and silk, it was hand-embroidered and the floral motifs were all decked up with silver thread work. A choker necklace and maang tikka made a great entrance too. Ranbir’s white sherwani and embroidered kurta put out a magical sight too with black kurta pants and shoes.

Keeping the tradition of dressing up to the nines, both opted for an ethnic route with Alia in a green floral printed Anarkali by Anushree Reddy and Ranbir in a sky blue striped kurta that was layered with a white Nehru jacket and partnered with beige pants. His suede forest green shoes, sunnies, and the former’s jhumkas, and embroidered heels fuelled their look right.

How can one not be ready after you see this look? For a relaxed out journey, make denim pants or joggers a go-to. Ranbir’s ripped jeans are finely paired with a black tee and blue denim jacket. A baseball cap and dual-toned sneakers were his trusty picks and Alia went green and left us in a daze. A mint green ribbed top along with a neutral-toned cropped jacket and pants with flap pockets signed off both their airport look.

