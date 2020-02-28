7 Times Alia Bhatt gave us a peek into her diverse jewellery collection and we want it all

Alia Bhatt has always been the one to pull off some stunning looks, but this time around we have our eyes and heart on her diverse jewellery collection. Check it out

Whether boarding a flight or sashaying down the runway, has never been the one to disappoint when it comes to fashion. While doing so, the diva has managed to keep comfort her top priority and there’s absolutely no denying that. She has always managed to look effortless while also trying to experiment with newer trends every now and then.

From her off-duty looks to her statement-making desi attires, the one thing that has remained a constant are the jewellery pieces that somehow manage to serenade the viewer. Statement jhumkas to mang tika and even hoops, the Dear Zindagi actress has managed to make every piece her own. So, here we have our jewellery picks from Alia’s closet that definitely has our hearts.

Chokers

Alia Bhatt definitely makes a stunning case for statement jewellery and does that even while wearing a gorgeous bright yellow lehenga by Sabyasachi. Not just that, Ms Bhatt also made the most of her bright blue concept saree as she accessorised it with a contrasting pink choker and mang tika.

Chandbalis

Chandbalis are next on our list and according to our observation, it is definitely a first on Alia’s. From shararas to kurta sets and sarees, the diva has always managed to reach out for statement chandbalis and here we have enough proof!

Mang Tika

Mang tika seems to be another favourite as she made a strong case by ditching rest of her jewellery to let the accessory have its own spotlight. From dainty ones to large embellished pieces, Alia’s love affair with the mang tika is no secret.

Hoops

Coming to her off duty looks, the 26-year-old actress has definitely a variety of them in all sizes! They seem to be her go-to and we are definitely not the ones to complain.

Dainty Jewellery

Amidst all the statement pieces, the diva clearly makes a great case for dainty ones as well. This diamond piece is definitely a must-have for a date-night.

Trendy summer picks

While Ms Bhatt is known to stick with the classics when it comes to statement pieces, the Raazi actress surely hits the ball out of the park with her trendy summer picks. Her fringed earrings are definitely making a statement and we cannot wait to steal them for summer.

Traditional Jhumkas

Coming back to her desi looks, the beauty seems to be making a statement with her minimal clothing and maximal accesories. It is like, she makes sure to get out of the door with a statement piece and jhumkas surely seem to be her best friend!

What are your thoughts on her jewellery collection? Let us know in the comments section below.

