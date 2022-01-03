7 Times Alia Bhatt proved that every shade of red brings out the best in her

Alia’s outfits have always been graceful, lightweight and eye-catching. She is seen experimenting with colours and textures, and she usually succeeds in becoming the centre of attention. She looks astonishing in literally every colour, but the one colour that brings out the absolute best in her, has to be red. The actress looks stunning in red outfits and has donned a red saree, salwar, gown and dress. Here are a few times the colour brought out the absolute best in her!

Cherry Red

Alia attended the motion poster launch event of Brahmastra in a red cut-out strapless dress attached with a long netted wrap-around material. The outfit was picked from the shelves of the luxury clothing line T SKAFF. The outfit featured a sweetheart neckline and a cut out at the torso that showed off her toned abs. It descended into a breezy sheer chiffon skirt with a mini skirt lining under it. She styled this with a pair of red stilettos and ethnic oxidised silver jhumka earrings that gave it an indo-western look.

Crimson Red

Alia made hearts skip a beat as she appeared in a fiery red Sabyasachi saree. The diva was seen donning a strappy red blouse that came with a deep neckline to add to the oomph factor and was embellished all over to enhance its rich look. It was teamed with a red sheer saree that ended in a flared lehenga style instead of the typical pleats. Alia accessorised her look only with a pair of silver earrings from Sabyasachi and a tiny black bindi to ace the ethnic vibes.

Maroon Red

Alia Bhatt’s Indo-Western dress from Sabyasachi would make a great Raksha Bandhan outfit. The maroon-red off-shoulder number was decked in polka dots all over with a thick gold border and architectural print running along the hemline. Alia completed the attire with Sabyasachi’s characteristic Bengal tiger belt that cinched at the waist. The large chandbali earrings further amplified the look and added a touch of traditional to the outfit.

Apple Red

The actress ​​was spotted in a statement-making red tulle Gauri and Nainika. The ensemble featured a deep neckline and tulle detailing on the shoulders. The voluminous silhouette brought some structure with a band at the waist, while the lower half of the dress billowed out into a dramatic skirt. Keeping the focus on her tulle ensemble, Alia skipped on the jewellery altogether.

Currant Red

Alia Bhatt stepped out in a Sabyasachi ensemble that comprised a deep red silk mashru kurta paired with a velvet gharara, and a hand-embroidered organza dupatta featuring a gold border. While the velvet gharara added an old school touch to her ensemble, the strappy kurta gave it a sultry spin. The Brahmastra actress completed the look with heavy gold earrings.

Berry Red

Alia picked out a brilliant red shimmery high-low dress by Prabal Gurung to walk the runway for a show. The metallic red dress bore ruffle sleeves, a thigh-high slit and a waist cut-out detail. Alia let her outfit take the centre stage as she ditched the accessories and opted for a minimal look.

Pinkish Red

Giving us yet another astonishing ethnic look in red, Alia donned a red kurta palazzo set from the selves of Ekaya. The handwoven banarasi silk kurta featured full sleeves and was decked in whte chikankari work. The short kurta was teamed with matching palazzo pants and an embellished silk dupatta. The RRR actress completed her look with statement gold earrings, gold kolhapuris and a tiny black bindi.

Which red outfit worn by Alia Bhatt is your favourite? Let us know in the comments below.

