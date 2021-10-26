7 Times Ananya Panday showed us how to wear white shorts on a natty rotation

What's more wearable than pants? Ananya Pandey would be ready with an answer that says shorts especially the ones in white. Her style has been upped often with many white shorts that look ever fun and fab. To wear these nonstop while you go all-out with making cool statements, here's the guide you need to reach out for.

Giving the top status to white shorts, the Khaali Peeli actress took it out to grocery shopping with Ishaan Khattar. She was seen in high-low mini white shorts with frayed hems. Ananya styled it with Aspen Colorado’s crop tee, colourful kicks, and sunnies.

Camouflage print has been in the fashion game going eternally strong from dresses to pants and shirts. You could use a tip from Ananya who approves of its presence, hence, she picked out a hooded shirt which she partnered with white shorts. Her beige espadrilles match cute with her outfit.

Trust the cool kid to add a pop of colourful charm to your look. Lakshmi Lehr chose to style Ananya in Lin Art Project’s striped oversized sweatshirt that came with sparkly details and white shorts that featured strawberry prints. It looked so chic altogether when the sweatshirt was cropped to show off her midriff.

When is a denim shirt never not buzzy? The Pati Patni Aur Woh star opted for a blue denim shirt with star prints in white. She put the look together by complimenting the rolled-up sleeved shirt with distressed denim shorts. Tuck one side of your shirt inside your shorts and let the other stay loose and relaxed out. With oversized silver hoops and white sneakers, her look works perfectly for you do not want to look dressy.

No matter how crazed you may be of fashion, a black and white combo stays an unmatched winner worthy of being added to your closet time and again. Ananya chose to jet-set in a faded black crop tee which she wore with high-waisted distressed shorts. Louis Vuitton's tote bag and white shoes added the finishing stylish touch to her airport look.

Pink outfits are so very quick to rise to the top of the pretty hues list. So, to help the frequently well-dress glam girl look her best, this pink blazer by Madison can be your pick. It bore ruffles on both sides and she upped the beauty of this look with a white top that stayed beneath the pink number and finished it off with denim shorts. Great accessories and ankle-strap ruffled heels looked top-notch.

Not groundbreaking but a magical blend of ivory and white can work exceptionally well. The Student of the Year 2 actress clubbed a white shirt with white shorts that bore frayed hems and sealed out the look with sneakers.

Which look is your favourite? How would you style your shorts? Let us know in the comments below.

