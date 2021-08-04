7 Times Anushka Sharma showed us how to find love in sarees so we can look our best as a wedding guest

The gates to the nuptial season are slowly opening up with limited guests being accommodated and if it’s a wedding that you know your excuses won’t be accepted, you’ll have to make an entry even if you have to outshine the couple’s glam. It’s no crime to steal the spotlight when you have your next-level attire on. Can we say, sarees can do the cut as they’re easy-to-style once you’ve found the ideal ones to wear? Whether you’re off to a closed venue, beachside, garden, or terrace wedding, you’ll probably never feel they look more dressy than required. They’re sensuous but elegant and comfortable. Shouldn’t this be the code to every style?

Sarees may have gone through makeovers in the form of drapes but its jaw-dropping potential hasn't faded with time, rather grown in abundance. If saree is your must-go-with ensemble, this edit that’s all about the star who’s got an A-game not in the sphere of casuals but also in ethnicity. Actress ’s versatile sartorial sense is a sure-fire blessing we all need to attend more weddings than one. Check out how the diva got every look right!

We’re in the monsoon days no doubt but we see ourselves daydreaming like a hopeless lover of summer who thinks about nothing but floral. The Jab Harry Met Sejal starlet donned a pistachio green Sabyasachi floral printed saree that featured an embellished border making it a winning choice for the reception. She teamed it with a sleeveless blouse and Chandbali earrings as her accessory.

Need an inspiration that screams opulence as you take every step forward? This Sabyasachi beige saree will lead the way for you. This picture radiates a pretty vibe that believes in nothing fuss-free. She teamed her georgette saree with a hazar-buti black blouse with gold prints. Earrings play a major role in Anushka’s wedding style and here’s another example that showed her fingering and circular earrings with tassels.

A black saree is always welcome, right? Going big on the desi route, the Band Baaja Baaraat actor picked out a black saree with gold zari which was clubbed with a matching sleeveless blouse that had a gold border with intricate work. We’ve now officially understood this stunner loves her hair is tied to a bun, not a fan of necklaces but the one who never leaves earrings behind, and here are gold jhumkas making us rush to the internet to own some.

If you’re the one with a heart that accommodates minimum space for floral and max for sparkly elements, you can try this out. The subtle play of blue flowers only through embroidery on borders looks good on this lavender drape. Anushka spruced up her majestic silhouette with a sheer blouse adorned with glistening studs. Earrings are a must and there’s no right or wrong with pearls around.

The Dil Dhadakne Do actress for sure loves two things: Sabyasachi sarees and the colour green. What do we love? Everything she wears. Here’s another reception look we’ve been eyeing on for a while now. The sheer green saree was everything lit with sequins which she styled with satin silk sleeveless blouse, chunky choker, and matching earrings.

When red meets gold, it’s a show one can never imagine. It’s a surprise you never knew you needed. Anushka set major goals for all the brides-to-be with her choice of trousseau for her reception. The Sabyasachi Banarasi saree looked ethereal thanks to the details of motifs and the broad borders that highlighted the graceful drape. This traditional look was sealed with a matching high-neck blouse, heavily studded choker, and jhumkas.

Are you looking for a saree that you can wear long after the couple takes the vows? Case in point: to another friend’s engagement party? Try bangles and top bun for a change, you won’t be disappointed. The Pari star has a suggestion for you. The black floral printed saree in orange and red hues is a charming choice. The gold embroidered saree was complemented with a black sleeveless blouse that entailed gold work at the borders.

Which saree is your type? Let us know in the comments below.

