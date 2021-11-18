7 Times Anushka Sharma showed us how to light up our sartorial game in white ensembles

Think there's nothing as aesthetically intriguing as key shades like yellow, orange and red? White is a pretty deal too though it may be the last hue that comes to your mind. This winter, take all the chance you get to linger in the enduring beauty of all things white like Anushka Sharma does it blissfully all year round.

It's a classic colour that's best to call for a fun re-emergence just in case you found sunshine in everything else but white. Let’s hit the jacket season with something that has an endless potential of keeping you warm. The 33-year-old went for a minimal look when in London which can easily be emulated to stay relaxed in the outfit all day. Anushka picked out a white tee which she bundled up with a bomber jacket from Alexander Wang. A white and blue combo never grows out of being cool, and here’s how she rocked the look by teaming both her cropped numbers with blue flared jeans which looked cool with ripped, distressed details and frayed hems. White sneakers, a black crossbody Louis Vuitton bag, gold hoop earrings, and a fingering eased up her accessory game.

How can you not be ready to attend a wedding with an Anarkali so gorgeous? Vamika’s mother wore ivory attire by Bollywood’s favourite designer, Manish Malhotra. This floor-length handloom number featured kalidaar work and bore half sleeves. The dupatta brought with it zardosi work similar to the ensemble’s hemline. To finish off her traditional look, she accessorised it all with embroidered juttis, stacked bracelets and emerald drop earrings.

We’ve been asked to assume that diamonds are a girl’s best friend. Let’s add more to the list. Enter: Little white dress. The Jab Harry Met Sejal showed us how to party all day in Sonam Parmar Jhawar’s close-neck dress. This glossy outfit came with dramatic puffy sleeves and had a diamond-shaped texture embroidered on it all over. Allia Al Rufai styled up the diva with rose gold and silver accessories.

No one pulls off white better than Anushka at the airport. Even the most complicated-looking outfit gets its share of awe-inducing appeal. She locked her look with a white asymmetrical top that bore a tie-up detail at the side. The Sultan actress sure knows how to look fashionable when on the go and hence chose to seal her aerodrome look with black leggings that matched her knee-high boots. A trench coat in one hand and Saint Laurent’s tote in another, we just cannot get ourselves to stop loving this look.

Don’t we all have the essential white shirt that does impressive things to our style? The Zero actress showed us that nothing is as cool as a white shirt which looks best when clubbed with a white crop top and high-waisted ripped jeans. Leave your shirt unbuttoned and roll up the sleeves if need be. Don’t forget sneakers like the white and black Nike one that’s too awesome to look at.

Had enough of travelling in jeans and crop tops? Desi it up then! Snag a knee-length embroidered kurta with sheer sleeves and combine it with a pink palazzo that crops right above your ankles to create a very breezy look. The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actress tied up her OOTD with black strappy flats and Saint Laurent’s Rive Gauche tote bag.

En route to a cocktail party? If sultry or nothing is something you’re set to swear by, here’s the gown you need to set your co-attendees’ hearts on fire. This off-shoulder gown with thigh-high slit and more details to love like the sheer bodice and sleeves which looked nothing short of mesmerising and the touches of glamour with lace embroidery make it too difficult to leave this floor-sweeping on read or simply unattended. Wrap it gloriously with silver ankle-strap heels.

