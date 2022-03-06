7 Times birthday girl Janhvi Kapoor proved that there's no such thing as too much pink

When Janhvi Kapoor made her debut with Dhadak in 2018, the country knew that a star was born. Daughter of the late Sridevi and Boney Kapoor, the actress has proved time and again that acting is in her blood by taking up noteworthy films and proving her acting prowess in Gunjan Saxena and Roohi.

The actress is also known for her bold fashion statements and has often sworn by the bold and bright pink shade to fall back on. From pantsuits to lehengas and more, the 25-year-old leading lady can't get enough of pinks. Take a look!

A regular to the gym, Janhvi made a pink athleisure set her go-to gym attire and is often spotted in different shades of pink sports bras and leggings while heading to and fro her sessions.

An ardent fan of statement ethnic wear, the actress also has a vast collection of lehengas. And we aren't surprised that she picked out a hot pink number with glitzy silver work all over the outfit, making for the perfect bridesmaid look in this statement Manish Malhotra number.

Channelling her inner girl-next-door, the actress slipped into a hot pink full-sleeve dress with ruffle sleeves and a statement ruffle skirt teamed with a bold belt for a casual look.

Making a strong case for formal dressing, the actress also sported a Safiyaa pantsuit in a bright pink hue. The full-sleeve blazer also doubled as a top and was styled with a pair of matching high-waist bell-bottom pants, ensuring that the diva looked chic.

After a workout session, the actress also sported a bright pink casual mini wrap-style dress secured with buttons, that she paired with baby pink velvet pumps as she was all smiles.

One look at her Instagram and you can tell how much Janhvi loves her sarees. It only makes sense that she picked a piece in a cranberry pink hue which bore a statement border on the breezy chiffon material. The actress paired this Arpita Mehta number over a mirror blouse and accessorised it with heavy bracelets to complete the look.

Apart from complete outfits in the same bright hue, the actress is also a pro at mixing and matching. We love how she styled a cowl neck shimmery silver blouse with a pair of high-waist bellbottom trousers making for a bright and poppy look.

Here's wishing the diva a very happy 25th birthday! Which of her pink outfits is your favourite?

ALSO READ: Kiara Advani is the perfect bridesmaid in a fuschia pink gown by Monish Jaising; YAY or NAY?