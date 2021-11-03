7 Times birthday girl Kendall Jenner kept the risque factor HIGH in sheer gowns on red carpets

Kendall Jenner made headlines when she stepped on the Met Gala 2021 red carpet in a sheer crystal-embellished Givenchy number. But this wasn't the first time the American supermodel opted for a high-risque number on the red carpet. In fact, Kendall has sported sheer outfits one too many times and managed to get it right every single time!

As the reality television star turns a year older, we take a look at her best sheer outfits so far.

At the American Music Awards, the 26-year-old put forth one of her first sheer dresses in the form of a wrap-style halter-neck number. She sported a nude corset and a pair of black shorts beneath to match with her outfit.

Following that, the Cannes Film Festival regular rocked a black see-through dress from Cavalli Couture on the red carpet with embroidery of black intertwining snakes. Beneath this, she only rocked a pair of high-waist basics black strappy stilettos and smokey eyes.

At the 2017 Met Gala, the star kid made headlines yet again as she stepped out in a black sheer La Perla dress on the red carpet. A black thong was the only thing covering up this high risque number as she sported red lips and a tousled hairdo to make a bold statement.

Later the same year, the supermodel stepped out at an event in NYC in a black sheer ruched dress from Dolce and Gabbana. The boat neck outfit featured statement embellishments around her neck, a corset-style bodice and black underwear beneath. Strappy stilettos, her hair styled into voluminous waves and glowing skin completed her look.

At yet another Hollywood party, Ken struck a pose in a sheer net mini dress with a dramatic, exaggerated net bow at her waist. The plunging neckline number bore a nude bodice and black pantyhose. Black pumps, textured hair and minimal makeup completed the star's look.

For the 2018 Cannes Film Festival, Kendall wore a Schiaparelli dress so sheer, it seemed like she was wearing nothing at all! The model ditched her bra beneath the white see-through tulle dress and wore nude high-waist underwear beneath the tiered tulle number. A statement white belt cinched her waist and completed this risque look.

Coming to her most recent sheer dress, Kenny picked out a Givenchy number that was all glammed up with crystals. She was undoubtedly one of the best-dressed stars on the red carpet and sparkled brightly in the sheer gown and looked like a million bucks in it.

Here's wishing Kendall Jenner a very happy birthday! Which of her sheer gowns is your favourite? Comment below and let us know.

