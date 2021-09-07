7 Times Birthday girl Mira Rajput Kapoor showed us how to sport sarees in the BRIGHTEST hues

Not just a star wife, Mira Kapoor has managed to make quite a name for herself. The 27-year-old is today one of the leading influencers in the country and is known primarily for her relatable beauty content. But it isn't just beauty that the diva is cued into. The Delhi-born also knows her fashion and loves to drape sarees for when the occasion calls for it.

This festive season, we're taking note from Mira Kapoor's saree collection to look our best for all the festivals that are lined up.

For and 's wedding reception, Mira showed us how to style a pre-draped saree. She picked out a black number with a shimmery pallu. She styled this with a pair of simple black pumps, hair styled in a glossy, poker-straight manner and just the right amount of glam to complete her look.

Joined by hubby , Mira looked resplendent in a blush pink saree that was every bit minimal yet classy with lines of sequins that added a touch of dazzle to the simple outfit. Her drape came with a heavily embellished border and she styled it with an off-shoulder blouse with her cascading waves completing the look.

For her close friend's wedding, Mira looked like sunshine in a bright mustard yellow drape with a tassel hem, that she styled over a bralette-style blouse. A blue floral potli contrasted her bright look. This time around, she pulled her hair away from her face and basked in the sun.

At yet another high-profile reception, Mira looked ravishing in a taupe coloured chiffon drape. While the drape was simple, we love the ruffle blouse she styled it with that added so much drama to the look!

Seems like the diva has a soft spot for ruffles. She picked out a sea blue ruffle organza silk saree and styled it with a tie-dye blue blouse for a power-packed yet elegant look.

Taking her love for ruffles a notch higher, Mira picked out yet another ruffle blouse, this time in a neon hue, which came with dramatic, exaggerated sleeves. A botanical printed saree in white and shades of green completed this casual yet trendy look.

Pre-draped sarees are always a good idea. Mira picked out a rani pink jumpsuit-style pre-draped ruffle saree by Ridhi Mehra. The one-shoulder outfit came with a belt, exaggerated sleeves and ruffle hem. We love how she styled this with a low ponytail to ensure all the attention is on her outfit!

Here's wishing the diva a very happy birthday! Which of Mira's sarees is your favourite? Comment below and let us know.

