7 Times Birthday girl Zendaya made JAWS DROP in show stopping gowns on the red carpet

One of the hottest actresses from the Hollywood industry, Zendaya Coleman has come a long way from the time she began her career as a model and backup dancer. Today, the fashionista is one of the most sought-after actresses. The Spiderman: Far From Home star turns a year older today and we take a look at her most glam red carpet looks so far.

The Euphoria star is one of the most fashionable actresses in the industry today with her stylist Law Roach by her side. From cut-out gowns to corset-style numbers, she has sported it all with absolute ease, turning the red carpet into her personal runway. Here's a look at the diva's best red carpet moments that we still can't get over!

For the 2021 Oscar Awards, Zendaya made jaws drop when she stepped out in a bright, sunshine yellow Valentino number. The lavish strapless gown bore a long floor-sweeping cape and a waist cut-out that showed off her toned abs. With her hair styled into beachy waves and minimal makeup, the Euphoria star was a vision!

At the Emmy Awards, the superstar was not only the youngest woman to win an Emmy for Best Actress, but also left the world stunned in a custom emerald green Giorgio Armani prive gown which featured a corset-style top and green satin wrap-style skirt with a thigh-high slit and a train. Her brunette locks were styled to perfection on one side and glam makeup topped off her look.

For the premiere of Spiderman: Far From Home, the actress glittered in a sequin custom red and black Armani gown, to match the theme of her film. The backless gown also enabled her to show off her toned figure and we loved how she styled her hair in a poker-straight manner rounded off this look well.

At another red carpet, she brought forward her inner Barbie girl in a candy pink Ralph and Russo chiffon number which bore a plunging neckline, thigh-high slit and a high neck with a floor-sweeping train and a long cape. Additionally, hot pink pumps and her voluminous locks were styled into easy waves that completed this girly look.

Making a strong case for pastel hues, the diva stepped out in a blush pink Georges Hobeika gown with silver detailing in the front. The gown bore a plunging neckline and a skirt with a thigh-high slit. Diamond jewels and two-strap stilettos accessorised this glam look while her hair was styled in a slick-back manner and then left into easy waves to complete this look.

At the Oscar awards, the actress looked no less than a trophy herself in a pristine white satin gown that could easily pass off as a subtle wedding gown. We love the off-shoulder silhouette and the way her hair was styled into dreadlocks, which gave this look an edge.

The Malcolm and Marie actress can't get enough of solid colours and this black gown is proof enough. She wore this cut-out gown with minimal silver detailing that showed off her abs at the People's Choice Awards back in 2019. She styled the one-shoulder number with black pumps and her hair pulled up into a chic top-knot with a dab of red lipstick to complete her look.

Here's wishing Zendaya a very happy 25th birthday! Which of her outfits is our favourite? Comment below and let us know.

