7 Times Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds proved their couple style is unmatchable both on and off the red carpet

One of Hollywood's most favourite couples, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have been giving us couple goals for a while. Blake, who turns 34 today has excellent styling sensibilities and even revealed that she styles herself! She is close friends with several designers & goes unmatched on the red carpet when she has hubby Ryan Renolds by her side.

The Gossip Girl star shares sizzling chemistry with her husband who often joins her on the red carpet and compliments her glamorous outfits perfectly while looking dapper beside her.

For the Cannes Film Festival where Blake is regular, the mother-of-three looked gorgeous in a black and white Gucci number that she styled with glittery two-tiered diamonds. Her hair pulled into a sleek low bun and Ryan, who looked dapper in a black tuxedo, made for a glamorous red carpet couple.

To celebrate their 10-year anniversary, the duo went on a date night where they kept it simple, Blake in a polka-dotted dress with a few buttons undone while Ryan kept it casual in a half-sleeve shirt. Blake even made a joke about their look and said that they now opt for more comfortable shoes!

For the premiere of Ryan Reynolds' latest film Free Guy, Blake Lively glittered in a Prabal Gurung backless gown! The sparkly number bore cut-outs at her chest and waist and she styled the look with her hair pulled back into a sleek ponytail to show off her glam. Reynolds picked out a neutral-tone suit with a checkered shirt beneath to complete his classy look.

When Ryan Reynolds received his star on the Hollywood walk of fame, Blake Lively and their kids were there to support the actor. The couple looked in bliss as they held on to their daughters James and Betty for a rare outing in the public eye. Blake picked out a blue mid-length dress that she styled with bright red shoes while Ryan kept it simple in a navy blue suit.

For the MET Gala, both Blake and Ryan were dressed to the nines. The mother-of-three picked out yet another Gucci number, this time in a sequin pink gown with a long train while Reynolds looked sharp in a black tuxedo and bow tie.

She shines the brightest at the MET. For yet another appearance, Blake glittered in a golden Versace number that came with a feathered hem that bore a floor-sweeping train. With her hair pulled up into a ponytail, we got a peek at Blake's detailed plunging neckline while Ryan too couldn't take his eyes off his wife and looked handsome in a blue suit.

Not just the red carpets, the Simple Favor actress even took to the streets in style! She has a strong fascination for sequins and it showed as she picked out a glittery sleeveless jersey with sequins on it and tassel detailing. She further styled this with a pair of flared pants and bright red pumps while her hair was styled into Hollywood-style waves and the wind ensured it complemented her outfit well. Yet again, Ryan kept it stylish in a blue suit to colour coordinate with his wife.

Here's wishing the actress a happy birthday!

