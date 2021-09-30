7 Times Deepika Padukone proved nothing completes a style story better than black pants

Pants have mostly remained second to none though you partially embraced these during the lockdown days, the complete return of ever-adaptable pants can be made now as you continue to make plans to step out. Black pants in particular can be styled max to your liking and work overtime from desk to date. Check out how styled these.

The Padmaavat actress has a long history of being the most fashionable woman on the B-town block. Whether it’s a desi sharara suit or a casual denim day, there’s not a day we would let the style tip pass. Here’s why we see her not just as an adept starlet but also a big-time style queen. We’re ready for leather weather at all times because something so chic has us swooning. Shaleena Nathani worked up magic again as she picked out a Proenza Schouler black pants to style Deepika which she teamed with We11Done’s turtleneck faux leather black blouse. It’s easy to guess that her oversized hoop earrings had our attention and so did those classy pumps. Head-o-toe in black, goals you mean?

Never be ready to trade in your ripped jeans. Think of how easy it feels to travel around with. Just grab a comfy ribbed knit green cropped sweater and team it with black pants. For a sporty day, wear Nike sneakers and a handbag that can carry your passport, visa, and more. Black shades are optional but you should wear one, see how cool it looks on the Piku star.

When you want to stand out at desk and work meetings, you know suits can have you covered with class and comfort. Deepika wore a pantsuit by the French label Gauchere Paris. Her love for black was doubled up with the blazer, trench coat, and straight-fit pants with stripes on them. A box bag, diamond necklace, and earrings proved nothing can get snazzier than this look. You can keep it minimal by skipping the jewellery.

There’s nothing that can outdo black pants and when you club it with a top that agrees with its charm, it’s the best you got. The Bajirao Mastani actress picked out an organza number with bishop sleeves. It was perfectly accentuated with a white lace camisole that was worn beneath the sheer fabric. She paired it with black well-fitted leather pants that came with a belt. While the pumps matched her pants, her accessories had us take a moment to stop and adore how bright the tassel earrings, fingering, and stacked neck chains glistened.

Lending an edge to black pants is no tricky business because it sure knows how to do it all by itself. Just look at those latex pants that are so well glossed up. Deepika’s luxe airport look entailed a Balmain typography tee which was layered over Alexander Wang’s blue denim trench coat and sealed off with black boots and sunglasses.

Is there a time when this cuddly cute and ultra-quirky couple hasn’t made us want to set goals? Here’s them serving a layering lesson. Translates to, more the better and a lot more perfect. Deepika opted for black joggers and a hoodie, which she topped off with a latex coat and complemented her outfit with black shoes and sunnies. chose to walk the colourful way although subtle it has us hooked.

Making our hearts smile, soon our closet too. The Chhapaak actress was seen in a white tank top that sat tucked in right inside her high-waisted black pants that bore white stitch contrast detail in a vertical pattern and along the fabric belt as well. Nike shoes, a maroon handbag, and circular-shaped sunglasses spruced up her look making it emulate-worthy.

