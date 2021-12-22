7 Times Deepika Padukone repeated outfits like a pro proving she's a style genius

If there would be an accolade for repeating outfits and making statements along the way, Deepika Padukone would get it without a second guess. Whether wearing the same fit as is or giving it a tweaked touch to make it look anew, Stylist Shaleena Nathani is making the world spin and spin with such stellar looks that can beat out even the most fashionable person out there.

No matter what Deepika dons, it becomes viral. Her airport style proves that good things does exist. Agreed? Let's take a look at the times when the 35-year-old star showed us how to make smart dressing an everyday norm. Simply put, repeat your outfits and slay.

What a scintillating sight. We all know DP's love for Sabyasachi sarees. Look every bit of a gorgeous star and soak in the sheer elegance that's about to come your way. Seen here, the Padmaavat actress opted for a simple and plain saree that bore a highlighted black border. She wore it with a full-sleeved embroidered blouse that said party ready and had circular earrings on. And, this year we saw the light of this simply stunning saree yet again. But, styled it a cropped blouse with full sleeves and crew-neck. The signature Sabyasachi belt stepped in and pointed-toe pumps looked spot-on.

Go for a shot of bling this December. Deepika showed us how to ace it twice in a strapless gown that entailed a sweetheart neckline and gold shimmery well-fitted skirt. If you're not all for wearing the same dress on loop within a week's gap, here's something we call a great move. The Om Shanti Om star wore this the first time in 2021 to attend Vogue Beauty Awards and the next show of this dress was in 2017 at an International platform, the Vanity Fair Oscars Party.

If you're a swearer of ultra-glam sarees, nothing like a silk saree to pretty you up. She wore this pink regal saree with zari work first to an awards event and next to her friend's wedding. Saw how she pulled it off? You can wear your kanjeevaram to weddings, pujas, house warming ceremony and more. Wear a gold choker and earrings that match, you're going to nail it.

The more you dress up like a desi diva, the more you're bound to add to your closet. Ethnic ensembles have a way to keep you hooked to its undying charm, Anarkalis are the answer not just in time of the shaadi season but always. Deepika donned an Anamika Khanna white anarkali that consisted of a scalloped neckline, sheer sleeves and the silver embroidery that looked beautiful. She wore it the first time to the premiere of Chennai Express and then the screening of Padmaavat. Keep it as ethnic as possible with juttis and chaandbalis.

It's not everyday that Deepika puts us in a space that makes us marvel at all that she does. A white dress is truly iconic and she proved this to be true when she rocked a white embroidered mini lace outfit with a scoop neckline for an award show and later to Shah Rukh Khan's birthday.

Anything can look twice as nice and here's proof. To jet set, Deepika chose a beige shirt and matching semi-flared trousers. She bundled up with brown suede trench and also had our eyes set on her Chloe Harper’s brown boots. Want this as your workwear fit? Tuck the same shirt inside high-waist pants and see yet another look you can sport like a babe. Pointed-toe pumps and rings can take your look a level or more higher.

One can't get enough of lauding the beauty of shimmer. Can we ever? Deepika would sure say a no. For Shahid Kapoor birthday bash, the 83 actress wore gold paper bag pants that looked exceptional when clubbed with a black strappy top. It went into the favourite zone when we saw her wear this again for an outing with B-town boys.

Which look has your vote? Let us know in the comments below.

