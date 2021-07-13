7 Times Deepika Padukone showed us how to rock the slick back bun for EVERY occasion from red carpet to runway

The sleek hairdo is by far Deepika's favourite. From the Met Gala to red carpets, she's proven that the chic hairdo is perfect for every season and occasion.

A trendsetter in her way, anything touches or even wears, turns to gold. The highest-paid Bollywood actress is undoubtedly one of the most stylish divas in the industry today and has made her mark in the world of fashion as well, with her International red carpet appearances at the MET Gala and Cannes Film Festival.

One style that runs synonyms with the Padmaavat star, is the slick-back bun hairdo. From red carpets to events to promotions, the actor has styled it with lavish gowns, elegant sarees and even the most casual looks!

Here's all the proof you need that Deepika's sleek bun is perfect for every outfit and occasion.

At the airport, DP picked out a satin green jumpsuit and styled it with cargo boots. With her hair pulled back in a centre-parted sleek bun, her look was so casual yet chic, with rectangle sunglasses and a black backpack.

For her MET Gala debut, DP kept it simple an ivory satin slip dress with an embellished hem and short train. For the international fashion event too, the XXX: Return of Xander Cage star stuck to what she knew best - the sleek, centre-parted hairdo with hair accessories, blended smokey eyes and glossy pink lips to do the trick.

Showcasing her love for the Indian drape, the Piku star looked classy in a pristine white Sabyasachi organza number with minimal white embroidery over it. To ensure all eyes were on her outfit, Padukone pulled her hair back into a side-parted bun and accessorised it with statement earrings to complete this look.

Sporting the colour she dislikes the most, Padukone fell back on her favourite go-to hairstyle to give this look an edge. Her centre-parted sleek bun didn't take away from her sequin Sabyasachi ensemble and statement blue stone earrings. A pair of gold heels and shimmery eyeshadow completed this look.

For the MTV EMAs, the Padmaavat actress rocked a strapless cut-out crop top that she paired with a high-waisted olive green skirt with a thigh-high slit. Black stilettos, shoulder-duster earrings and her slick side-parted bun completed her look.

In a look that meant business, the Cocktail actress opted for a head-to-toe black look in the form of a blazer and matching pants with a long coat thrown over. Bold eyeliner, neutral lips and her hair pulled back in a sleek bun, only added more boldness to this look.

Making a strong case for elegant sharara sets, she twirled around and let her outfit do the talking. Ensuring she didn't take away from her outfit, Deepika kept her makeup simple and centre-parted hair styled into a sleek low bun for the promotions of Chhapaak.

No wonder Deepika loves the hairdo. It truly goes with every outfit!

