7 Times Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff proved they can look FLAWLESS when decked up & dressed down

Complimenting each other in terms of personality is easy-peasy-lemon squeezy when it comes to couples. But complementing each other's fashion choices does seem like a task when you're the opposite of each other.

When we're confused about how to dress, celebrities often come to the rescue with their style since they're always on-trend and barely ever go wrong. Celebrity couples too, tend to has figured out how to complement each other when stepping out for events or even casual date nights.

Our favourite millennial couple who seem to always be in sync with each other, both fitness and fashion-wise, is and Tiger Shroff. Take a look!

Now that we can slowly step out for casual date nights again, these simple looks by Tiger and Disha have our hearts. Tiger looked effortlessly stylish in a simple white tee and blue jeans complete with a pair of bright yellow shoes while Disha kept it simple in a classic bodycon blue ribbed dress that hugged her figure. Classic white sneakers completed this off duty look.

The duo does clean up well when they need to! For a reception, Disha was all glammed up in a blush pink metallic lehenga styled with a sheer organza dupatta. Beside her, Tiger looked handsome in a formal black jacket with the top buttons left open, matching formal pants and shoes.

For the premiere of a film, the duo put their most stylish foot forward. Disha picked out a bustier-style corset to pair with distressed blue jeans and monotone stilettos while Tiger kept it simple in a black jumper and jeans as they looked comfortable in each other's presence.

From date nights to movie nights, they've done it all! Disha and Tiger coordinated their outfits for yet another date night in the city. While the Baadhi star wore nothing but a white zip-up hoodie and black joggers, Disha kept her look more dressy in a classic white tank top paired with a high-waisted wrap-style black skirt and white tennis shoes.

The duo even attended and 's wedding reception together and struck a pose for the cameras. The Malang star looked glamorous in a shimmery silver bodycon dress with a plunging neckline and dramatic sleeves while Tiger looked dapper in a monochrome suit beside his lady love.

Tiger and Disha have clearly picked up the art of balancing out when they need to dress up and dress down. For yet another Bollywood reception, the Radhe actress picked out the classic Indian drape in a baby pink shade that featured minimal floral work all over it and styled it with her favourite bustier-style blouse. The SOTY 2 actor on the other hand opted for some colour in a sky blue bandhgala with navy blue formal pants.

The Baaghi 2 co-stars also struck a pose together multiple times for the promotions of their films. Disha Patani looked pretty in a simple strapless pink wrap dress with a thigh-high slit while Tiger picked out a colour-blocked blazer to wear over a black tee and jeans.

Clearly, the two manage to look so good together even when they're not coordinating!

