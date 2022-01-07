7 Times Disha Patani showed how to create a chic storm with travel appropriate outfits

Just a week into the new year and it seems like we're due for another vacation with all the pandemic-lead drama. But, if we pull off another, this one will surely demand us to keep it low-key and maintain extra social distance than usual. Might as well stay home and consume some healthy fashion content and create images of how chic and cool a holiday you will have once the world shows obvious signs of healing.

We're here to take something off your plate, like the last-minute chaos that may hit you with packing your bags. Making a list now will keep you prepped. In today's episode of how-to style like a hottie, we made notes from actress Disha Patani's jet-set diaries. Girl, those references will put even the most non-interested dresser in a to-try zone.

The Malang starlet's recent look was when we called for the Maldives holiday during Christmas. Let your re-emergence look be all about the elevated version of coolness. Opt for a brown ribbed top with drawstring detail and full sleeves, let your midriff stay free and bare, tie this outfit together with blue ripped jeans, Adidas sneakers, and Louis Vuitton's crossbody bag.

What could ideally create a better sight than an athleisure look when flying out? Graphic animal printed crop top and grey track pants looked interesting when signed off with sports shoes and a jacket coloured in shades of red and black. Make way for easy travels one outfit at a time.

No matter where the Baaghi 2 heads to, the word 'sexy' follows her back. Leaving us in awe yet again was her Adidas x Ivy Park bodysuit. For all those who kept the latter as pool-friendly outfits alone, wake up and dress up! The 29-year-old wore this ribbed knit strappy number with grey Adidas joggers and sneakers that brought glitter.

Season after season our denim obsession just sees a hike. And, not all spiffy day stories were built based on skinny-fit jeans. To travel with comfort and class, go for a strappy black ribbed crop top with a stellar slew of hooks and team this with blue straight-fit denim that's quite roomy. Accessorise it with a black fanny pack and white sneakers.

Black that makes monochrome look the nattiest. What a score, we're probably saying this the hundredth time! Disha swore by a crop top with knotted detail that made for a show of her toned midriff. She combined this with black comfortable cargo pants. Look at those multiple pockets, it looks pretty cool. And, her black glossy sneakers absolutely make the cut for being so top-notch.

Satin that'll satiate all your style demands. The Ek Villain star picked out Nike's basketball jersey with 'Lakers' printed on it in dual shades. She sealed off the double knit sleeveless mesh number with pink satin track pants from Adidas. Her white shoes made this a natty sporty look. Can we now guess Disha's favourite brand? Her outfits never fail to catch the light and this one is another proof.

Want to strike a balance between chic and sensuous? Here's the beauty who showed us how to master it with a white sheer full-sleeved top that hugged her right which she tucked inside black ripped joggers and concluded her look with white sports shoes, a black Calvin Klein baseball cap, and a blue Louis Vuitton hand bag.

Which outfit do you like the most? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | Alia Bhatt to Kareena Kapoor Khan : 7 divas who showed how to glam up gorgeously for virtual meetings





