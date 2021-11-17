7 Times Divyanka Tripathi & Vivek Dahiya proved their couple style is incredibly perfect

We're all in for having a wondrous Wednesday with you as we speak of television's adorable and chirpy couple. Having met each other at a soap opera's shoot, a colleague played a fun cupid for this duo, and then it all began to ignite more cute moments. Hitched on July 8, 2016, they've been smitten with each other's company and so it shows in their outfit choices as well.

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya and Vivek Dahiya played co-stars for Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. Who would have guessed Doctor Ishita Bhalla and Inspector Abhishek Singh were born to steal more hearts together? They often speak of how relatable their personalities are and it sure comes as no surprise that these two can make any outfit look its best. United not just by love but also a great outfit game, take this inspiration that can take you to weddings, dates and vacations in spades.

Let the string of weddings go on but let twinning with your partner have your attention. Both the Bhopal-born girl and the Chandigarh boy dressed up casually with her own flair. She had her silk kurta on which bore embroidery, sheer sleeves, and a dupatta with mini black tassels. Divyanka sealed off her look with silver juttis and sunnies. Her man agreed to keep the glasses on and keep the tone of the day as white for Vivek wore a shirt and blue denim pants which looked perfect with sports shoes.

Go casual and stay chic like this couple. To look ultra-fabulous as these two, opt for an off-shoulder printed maxi dress and lock it up with matching strappy heels. Give your man his go-to white V-neck tee to club it with ripped blue jeans and a jacket with printed details placed on the pocket. His shoes seamlessly rounded off his look.

Are you scouting for ensembles that are shaadi-appropriate? Here’s how to bowl out the chances of looking mundane. The Teri Meri Love Stories and Yakshiyum Njanum stars looked like a golden couple dressed in an embroidered Anarkali with blue dupatta and a black kurta which he topped off his look with an embroidered bandhi jacket and black mojaris.

Love is in the air and here’s their denim game showing us how to slay it all. While Divyanka picked out a blue denim mini dungaree dress that came with patch-works details, she wore it over a full-sleeved pink top and finished off her day’s look with white sneakers and sunglasses. Looks like they carry their sunnies at all times and here’s Vivek playing it cool with a half-sleeved white shirt left untucked and clubbed with sneakers that matched his girl’s sporty shoes.

Want to make a red carpet appearance at your friend’s wedding reception? You’ll have many eyes owned and here’s your easy pass to do it. Opt for a strapless white gown with a ruched bodice and sparkly embellishments that can sit pretty on the netted floor-length ensemble. She accessorised it with a diamond necklace and Vivek too had his outfit look top-notch with a white shirt, black bow, blue blazer, and trousers. Put that finishing dose of edge with a watch and polished Oxford shoes.

Here’s to the couple that follows the tradition of weekly date nights. Jazz up your love in black outfits. A deep neckline mini black pleated dress for you and oh, call for the drama with sleeves and yellow pumps while your husband colours his night in red pants and a black shirt that has its sleeves rolled up. Say cheers and get selfies to keep your dinner night treasured.

Leaving on a jet plane? While you call in for a vacation, we reached out to an inspiration that you can give that deserves a winning credit. The 36-year-old star chose a jumpsuit with an in-built as her travel look which looked spot-on with a Gucci sling bag and floral embroidered sneakers. Help your bae steal the deal of his jet-look with a graphic printed tee and grey Nike pants. Can’t get enough of shoes? You’d love this white number with a touch of teal.



Which look are you excited to re-create? Let us know in the comments below.

