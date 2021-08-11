7 Times Hailey Bieber showed us why we should never let go of LBDs

Your wardrobe may be swathed with the brightest hue but one thing that hits the highest note of the fashion bar endlessly is your LBD. Whether you’re in a tad good mood to dress up or wish to keep it muted, it’s possible with an all-black outfit. It fuels up your date night, party wear, shopping, vacation, and all the styles you’re trying to pursue like a pro.

When anything black is in the picture, the American supermodel, Hailey Bieber made us want to trust her finest outfits that have proved an LBD can solely do the winning trick that many ensembles may fail to achieve and it is the one that stands the test of time. A black dress acts as the bread and butter of any party closet and here’s the beauty in a dazzling mini blazer dress from Saint Laurent. She styled the plunging neckline fit with a leather belt, a sling bag, diamond earrings, and ankle-strap heels.

Code to go sexy: Keep it mini and go strapless. Dressed in a ruched dress from Topshop, Hailey teamed it with Cartier’s bracelet and hoop earrings.

A dress that almost feels feather-light (quite literally). For the Revolve Awards, Hailey donned the NBD Marisole Dress that featured an off-shoulder neckline with feather details attached to it. Hoop earrings, stacked necklaces, and peep-toe heels perked up her overall look.

What’s not to eye on ruffles that were born to rule? Hailey gives us a lesson on how to do it with a dress that entailed a plunging neckline, wrap detail at her waist and a ruffled hemline. Knee-high boots, a white necklace, hoops, and a black bag, were the elements that signed off her look.

There’s something so fabulously right about a mini strapless dress. The plunging neckline outfit featured a broad hemline of the same fabric. A Gucci pink sling bag, oversized hoops, double gold chains, black sheer socks, and lace-up heels were her safe bets that finished the look.

To all the fans of a strappy and asymmetrical hemline, thank Jacquemus for this sensuous-looking dress. She signed off her heavily accessorised look with knee-high black boots.

If you don’t wish to ever break up with black, pick a velvet dress to fall a little too much in love with this spiffy shade. Hailey’s bedazzled close-neckline upped the glam quotient of this full-sleeved dress.

