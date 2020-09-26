6 times Harry Styles proved he was a Gucci boy by wearing lace jumpsuits to sheer blouses

One of the most experimental singers of his time, Harry Styles can't get enough of Gucci outfits. We've rounded up 5 of our favourite looks of the former One Direction singer, take a look!

Despite going their separate ways, the former members of One Direction have still managed to stay relevant and make their voices heard, following their own tracks and creating new music. Watermelon Sugar singer Harry Styles, in particular, has not only left fans impressed by his voice, but also his fashion sense. He has consistently broken gender barriers and showed us how to do gender fluidity in the right way. The singer also can't seem to get enough of Gucci outfits and sports them at every occasion possible, be it red carpets, shows or even just to chill. Take a look at 6 of our favourite Gucci looks of the singer.

At the MET Gala, the biggest fashion event ever, Harry broke gender stereotypes and sported a black lace Gucci blouse. It bore frills at the neck of the delicate fabric and he styled this with a pair of high-waisted formal pants and black shiny leather shoes.

At the Brit Awards, the singer showed us how to style yet another Gucci look this time in the form of deep coloured suit paired over a purple sweater with a white Peter Pan collar. We love how he accessorised his look with a string of pearls and black leather shoes.

At the American Music Awards a couple of years ago, Harry opted for a white floral Gucci suit for the red carpet. Beneath this, he wore a black high neck pullover and completed his look with black leather formal shoes. His long locks were styled to the side and he looked handsome as ever in the floral number!

After a performance, Harry gave us a glimpse into his edgy style by sporting purple Gucci pants with colourful embroidery on it. Styled with a simple black tee and formal shoes, he also carried a face towel on his shoulder to get rid of all his sweat post the show.

In his music video, Falling, Harry sported yet another Gucci blouse, this time in a light lilac shade. The dramatic blouse featured pleats and a ruffle peplum hem with a deep plunging neckline to give the video the right kind of moody look.

Not just suits and blouses, Harry has even sported jumpsuits from the brand! For his performance at the Brit Awards 2020, the singer sported a lace jumpsuit! It bore frill sleeves and he left the top buttons of the outfit open and even added suspenders to his unconventional look.

We love the singer's sense of experimenting and style and his ability to pull off literally anything. What are your thoughts? Comment below and let us know.

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Angelina Jolie to Kareena Kapoor Khan: 6 Celeb approved ways to style leather skirts

Credits :GETTY IMAGES

Share your comment ×