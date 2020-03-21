7 times Janhvi Kapoor and Manish Malhotra proved to be a perfect match

When you are a budding debutante, making your mark in the fashion circle is no cake-walk. But Janhvi Kapoor stood out as an exception with her opulent Indian attire. Here’s our top picks of this glamorous collaboration.

In a span of a few short years, Janhvi Kapoor has managed to emerge as a name to watch out for. Fuss-free cotton kurtas, extra-bling sarees, floral salwar kameez and lehengas worth drooling over. She manages to strike the right amount of balance between the aesthetics of a 20-something girl and classic designs.

Among her countless desi looks, the one thing which remains constant is her love for Manish Malhotra’s expertise in fashion - be it testing the fly-by-night trend of sequin sarees or a Banarasi silk brocade by the famous couturier. An exuberance of bling can always be found in regular attendance while the diva sports creations by one of Bollywood’s favourite designers. If you are looking for the best of both worlds, these are the milestones of Janhvi and Manish’s collaboration.

First up, we have a blazing pink lehenga which is an ideal pick for summer weddings. The high-waisted lehenga is intricately embroidered with a silver thread featuring paisleys and kite-shaped motifs. The choli with a curvy neckline has silver diagonal lines embellished with mirrors. Janhvi Kapoor tops off her look with a matching dupatta bearing scattered silver sequins and a slim border.

The next breakthrough in their sartorial love affair is this beige number curated by Manish Malhotra. A silver fishnet lays panned across the beige background of the fit-and-flare lehenga. Baring her midriff, the sleeveless choli was drenched in green, red and beige gemstones. The maven elevated her look with an ornate dupatta of the same hue.

Not the one to shy away from a short-lived trend, Janhvi Kapoor basked in the shimmer of sequin sarees. She opted for a lilac one laded with vertical silver sequins. The diva paired her saree with a matching bikini blouse and effortlessly completed her look with soft, wavy locks and geometric danglers.

There is no denying that Janhvi’s love for look-at-me colours isn’t going to dial down anytime soon. She has mastered the art of whipping up a perfect recipe of bold colours and heavy surface ornamentation. For this look, the star opted for a blood-red saree by Manish Malhotra. The otherwise simple saree with an embellished border looked gorgeous on the young starlet.

Drifting away from her all time favourite sequins, Janhvi Kapoor draped herself in an ombre green Bandhani saree by the maestro. The saree came with a contrasting golden fringe at its border. The actress teamed it up with an emerald-green velvet blouse, an elaborate choker and a low ponytail.

This saree definitely caught us off guard! For receiving ’s posthumous National Award, Janhvi Kapoor laid the weight on her traditional roots. She looked elegant in a creamish-white silk saree with a pink border by Manish Malhotra. The Dhadak star elevated her look with a golden blouse and diamond encrusted pink jhumkas.

Last but not in any way least, Janhvi Kapoor emerged as a mermaid straight out of the ocean in a purple gown by her favourite couturier. The strapless gown culminated in a mermaid-like flare and a texture resembling a mermaid's scales. The beaded bardot sleeves were an interesting addition to the overall appearance of the outfit.

Which Manish Malhotra clad look is your favourite? Comment below and let us know.

